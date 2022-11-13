Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news womens soccer 3 virginia shuts out farleigh dickinson in ncaa tournament 4 0
Sports

Women’s Soccer: #3 Virginia shuts out Farleigh Dickinson in NCAA Tournament, 4-0

Chris Graham
Published:
soccer kick
(© pixfly – stock.adobe.com)

Third-seeded Virginia built on a 1-0 halftime lead with three second-half goals on its way to a 4-0 shutout win over Farleigh Dickinson in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (14-3-3) got on the board in the seventh minute when Maggie Cagle found Haley Hopkins for a header at point-blank range. A foul in the box on Cagle set up a Hopkins penalty kick that was saved by the FDU keeper.

Cagle collected the rebound and reset the offense. She dribbled down the right side of the box before sending the cross in to Hopkins, who finished with the header from a yard out.

The goal was Hopkins’ 12th of the season.

An Alex Spaanstra penalty kick in the 60th minute made it 2-0 ‘Hoos, and goals in the final minutes from Talia Staude and Meredith McDermott.

“It was a good win. We are very happy to be moving on,” UVA coach Steve Swanson said. “Congratulations to Fairleigh Dickinson, I thought they had a great season, obviously, they won their conference championship. They played hard and it was a competitive game. There are things we can take away from this game. We did some good things, but we’ve got to be more consistent in how we manage games like this. We won, which is good, but when you win and you can learn some things and apply those to the next game, that’s a good thing, too.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia tech men's basketball

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies improve to 3-0 with 94-77 win over W&M
Roger Gonzalez
homeless man

Waynesboro: Homeless agency needs $40k to get through winter
Crystal Graham

With temperatures dipping as low as 21 degrees this week, it’s unsettling to think that there are homeless people, homeless children, with no place to call home in the Waynesboro area.

jamila gadson

Pittsylvania County: Authorities searching for missing teen last seen in Gretna area
Chris Graham

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old juvenile. 

George Mason

George Mason rallies with hot shooting, solid D to beat American, 73-56
Chris Graham
chris graham

Video: Tony Elliott is struggling at UVA, but no, fans, he’s not going to get fired
Chris Graham
taylor valladay

Women’s Basketball: Virginia opens ACC play with 72-52 win over Wake Forest
Chris Graham
Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers ride stifling D to 20-10 win over New Orleans Saints
Scott Ratcliffe