Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsweekly nascar podcast recapping the wild race wilder finish at talladega
Sports

Weekly NASCAR podcast: Recapping the wild race, wilder finish at Talladega

Chris Graham
Published date:

nascarAFP‘s NASCAR reporter, Rod Mullins, joins the show to recap a wild day at Talladega that ended with Kyle Busch escaping with an improbable win.

The “Street Knowledge” podcast features a weekly rundown of what’s going on in the world of NASCAR each Monday.

Listen

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin, Ellis leading far-right push to keep the number of Black students at UVA in line
2 Labor force data show Virginia, finally, ahead of where things were pre-COVID
3 Gas prices down slightly, but good news: We may have seen the high-water mark
4 Shedrick, on his way to Texas, swipes at Bennett: ‘Looking forward to play in a free offense’
5 Sportswriter Jerry Ratcliffe among eight inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

Latest News

norfolk tides
Sports

Triple-A Norfolk Tides have Baltimore Orioles’ big-league prospects everywhere 

Scott German
Local

Blue Ridge nursing and EMS students participate in emergency training

Rebecca Barnabi

The scenario at Blue Ridge Community College Friday afternoon was that students were protesting near the Recreation Center.

Rachel Beanland
Culture

Beanland’s latest novel based on Richmond’s theater fire, reading planned May 6

Crystal Graham

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with author Rachel Beanland on Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m.

La Fiesta Virginia Beach logo
Culture

Latino music, food, culture: La Fiesta festival returns to Virginia Beach this summer

Crystal Graham
Soprano Addy Sterrett
Culture

Season finale of Three Notch’d Road presents ‘Southern Warmth’ concert

Crystal Graham
police
Virginia

Crash on Route 231 in Madison County claims the life of Bristow motorcyclists

Chris Graham
Augusta County
Local

Under renovation: Augusta County Government Center transformation begins

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy