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Home Waynesboro: LIFEworks Project fundraiser to benefit River City Bread Basket
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Waynesboro: LIFEworks Project fundraiser to benefit River City Bread Basket

Chris Graham
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Photo: © bernardbodo/stock.adobe.com

The LIFEworks Project is inviting the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro community to a high-energy fundraiser at The Foundry in Waynesboro on Sunday, June 28, from 3-8 p.m.

The beneficiary: the River City Bread Basket, a client-choice food pantry serving our neighbors, which is about to undergo a construction and renovation project to  scale up its physical space and programming, allowing the pantry to serve more families with dignity, respect, and choice.

To turn this dream into reality, the Perry Foundation has stepped up with an incredible $25,000 matching grant.

This means every single dollar raised at Sunday’s event will be doubled instantly, matching dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000.

More info

Better Foundry flyer

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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