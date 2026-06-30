The LIFEworks Project is inviting the Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro community to a high-energy fundraiser at The Foundry in Waynesboro on Sunday, June 28, from 3-8 p.m.

The beneficiary: the River City Bread Basket, a client-choice food pantry serving our neighbors, which is about to undergo a construction and renovation project to scale up its physical space and programming, allowing the pantry to serve more families with dignity, respect, and choice.

To turn this dream into reality, the Perry Foundation has stepped up with an incredible $25,000 matching grant.

This means every single dollar raised at Sunday’s event will be doubled instantly, matching dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000.

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