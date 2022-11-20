Menu
news washington commanders win again defeating houston texans 23 10
Sports

Washington Commanders win again, defeating Houston Texans, 23-10

Roger Gonzalez
Published:
Washington Commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

The Washington Commanders now have a winning record, building off their big win in Philadelphia to take care of the Houston Texas on the road Sunday, 23-10.

Former Virginia Tech star Kendall Fuller opened up the scoring with a pick-six, and a late touchdown run by Texans quarterback Davis Mills make the score look closer than it really was as Washington moved to 6-5 on the season.

The Commanders led 20-0 at the half and only scored three points in the second, but it was all more than enough as the team secured what was a comfortable victory.

Fuller’s interception return for a touchdown went for 37 yards less than two minutes into the game, with Curtis Samuel scoring a 10-yard rushing downtown a quarter later.

The former Hokie kicker Joey Slye scored three field goals the rest of the way, two of which were under 30 yards on failed touchdown drives, but it all build on a lead them never came close to squandering.

Washington recorded 344 yards on the day compared to Houston’s 148. The Commanders converted just 3 of 13 third downs but won the turnover battle, picking Mills off twice.

Taylor Heinicke moved to 4-1 as the starter this season. He went 15-for-27 for 191 yards, while Antonio Gibson had 18 rushes for 72 yards.

Former Hokie Logan Thomas had five catches for 65 yards on the day.

Mills went 19-for-33 for 69 yards and two picks. Houston had just 21 rushing yards on the day, averaging 2.7 yards per play

Roger Gonzalez

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

