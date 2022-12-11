Menu
news virginia tech takes control late defeats oklahoma state 70 65 in brooklyn
Sports

Virginia Tech takes control late, defeats Oklahoma State, 70-65, in Brooklyn

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

Virginia Tech led by nine at halftime, but had to rally from a five-point second-half deficit to defeat Oklahoma State, 70-65, on Sunday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn.

Good win for Tech (10-1, KenPom: 28), which continues to impress in the early part of the 2022-2023 schedule.

This one was the third KenPom Top 50 win for the Hokies (Penn State, North Carolina).

Oklahoma State (6-4, KenPom: 35) falls to 0-2 in KenPom Top 50 games this season.

Tech led 34-25 at the break, but the Cowboys outscored the Hokies 22-7 over the first 8:35 of the second half to go up 47-42 with 11:25 to go on a Moussa Cisse free throw.

A Sean Pedulla three tied it at 47 with 9:53 to go, and Tech took the lead for good at 62-60 on a pair of free throws by Mylyjael Poteat with 1:59 to go.

The free throws ignited a 7-0 run that put the Hokies in control.

Pedulla had 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting to lead Virginia Tech, which also got 13 points from Justyn Mutts and 12 from Grant Basile.

Kalib Boone and Avery Anderson III each had 15 points to lead Oklahoma State.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championshippublished in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

