UVA alum Bridget Williams qualifies for pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Trials

UVA track and field alum Bridget Williams secured her spot in the women’s pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday, clearing 4.35 meters/14-3.25 feet.

Williams, a 2019 UVA alum, was a three-time All-American at Virginia, and now serves as a volunteer assistant coach at Virginia Tech.

After skipping the opening height, Williams entered the competition clearing 4.35m before missing on all three attempts at 4.50m/14-9 to finish tied for 11th in the field.

The top 12 finishers advance to the final.

Williams will look to better her finish from the Olympic Trials in 2021, where she finished ninth, clearing 4.50m.

The women’s pole vault will be contested on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET.