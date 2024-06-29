Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA alum Bridget Williams qualifies for pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Trials
Sports

UVA alum Bridget Williams qualifies for pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Chris Graham
Published date:
us olympic trials
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA track and field alum Bridget Williams secured her spot in the women’s pole vault final at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday, clearing 4.35 meters/14-3.25 feet.

Williams, a 2019 UVA alum, was a three-time All-American at Virginia, and now serves as a volunteer assistant coach at Virginia Tech.

After skipping the opening height, Williams entered the competition clearing 4.35m before missing on all three attempts at 4.50m/14-9 to finish tied for 11th in the field.

The top 12 finishers advance to the final.

Williams will look to better her finish from the Olympic Trials in 2021, where she finished ninth, clearing 4.50m.

The women’s pole vault will be contested on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Rumor-killer: No, Texas A&M didn’t offer UVA’s Brian O’Connor $3M a year
2 Sussex state prison inmates indicted in assault on corrections officer, killing of K-9
3 Albemarle County family loses home in Friday residential structure fire
4 Price tag for new animal shelter in Augusta County is double the initial estimate
5 Virginians with developmental disabilities to see improvement in services thanks to new legislation

Latest News

rivan
State/National

Sussex state prison inmates indicted in assault on corrections officer, killing of K-9

Chris Graham
family with flag
Spotlight, State/National

Statistics troubling for Virginia drivers who hit the road to celebrate July Fourth

Crystal Graham

The first week of July is typically one of the busiest travel periods of the year, and it’s likely no surprise that it is also one of the deadliest.

children with father in park
Politics, State/National

Virginians with developmental disabilities to see improvement in services thanks to new legislation

Crystal Graham

Virginians with developmental disabilities should soon see improvements to accessibility in education, recreation, law enforcement and transitional services.

uva baseball brian o'connor
Sports

Rumor-killer: No, Texas A&M didn’t offer UVA’s Brian O’Connor $3M a year

Chris Graham
SVASC shenandoah valley animal services center proposed entrance
Local, Spotlight

Price tag for new animal shelter in Augusta County is double the initial estimate

Crystal Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
Local

Albemarle County family loses home in Friday residential structure fire

Chris Graham
us olympic trials
Sports

UVA senior Shane Cohen sprints to the men’s 800 final at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status