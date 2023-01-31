Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news tyler huntley is a pro bowl qb now why is there still a pro bowl
Sports

Tyler Huntley is a Pro Bowl QB now: Why is there still a Pro Bowl?

Chris Graham
Published:
nfl
(© MT-R – stock.adobe.com)

Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley is going to the Pro Bowl, which, what, Nathan Peterman had something better to do this weekend?

I thought up that line assuming that Peterman isn’t in the NFL anymore, because why would he be, but my god, he is, and he even started a game this year for the Chicago Bears, who should be relegated to the USFL next year for that unpardonable sin.

Back to the wailing and gnashing of teeth over Huntley, who started four games for the Ravens this season, and is clearly nowhere near being worthy of any kind of recognition.

Isn’t the story here more, why do we still have a stupid Pro Bowl?

Sure, the NFL dialed it back a bit, recognizing that no one watches the annual all-star game because the players don’t want to go anywhere near all-out given the risk of injury.

Now the big deal is a flag football game, which still carries with it the chance that some guy will tear an ACL in a non-contact injury, since that’s how ACL tears usually happen.

The Pro Bowl has long since been the kind of honor that guys want to get mainly because it usually means they get some sort of incentive bonus, assuming they have even a halfway decent agent, and a free trip to Hawaii or, of late, Las Vegas.

The game, though, nah, that’s OK, I’ll keep myself intact for OTAs, thank you very much.

That said, then, why is Tyler Huntley a Pro Bowl replacement QB again? Because the AFC needs a backup in case something happens to (checks notes) Trevor Lawrence and Derek Carr in the flag football game?

I think Peyton Manning, the coach of the AFC flag football team, could figure out what to do if that ended up being the case.

It’s a flag football game, for chrissakes. Nobody cares.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

police crime scene
,

Arlington County high school student in critical condition from apparent drug overdose at school
Chris Graham
police
,

Pedestrian struck, killed on Interstate 81 in Virginia had been involved in another crash
Chris Graham

A man involved in a single-vehicle accident on Shawnee Drive in Winchester was struck and killed while walking on Interstate 81 roughly a half-mile away Monday night.

Wallops Island launch
, ,

Community college sophomores majoring in STEM can have NASA experience
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Space Grant Consortium announced Monday that 2023 STEM Takes Flight NASA Research Experiences are available for 20 sophomores with STEM-oriented projects.

,

Virginia Basketball Notebook: Bennett knows ‘Hoos have work to do on defensive end
Chris Graham
interstate 81
,

Details on the wrong-way interstate crash in Augusta County that killed three people
Chris Graham
police emergency fire
,

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Chris Graham
virginia map
,

Sovereignty: Six Tribal Nations of Virginia celebrate milestone anniversary this week
Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy