Trackhouse Racing, the unique NASCAR team that uses racing to fuel its education and diversity initiatives, has come to terms with four-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Shane van Gisbergen on a multi-year contract extension.

I’m suddenly a fan of Trackhouse and its founder/owner Justin Marks, who has made outreach to minority communities and educational opportunities key priorities, and discovered van Gisbergen through its PROJECT91 program, which Marks began to expand his team’s global reach.

Van Gisbergen, a three-time winner in 2025, in his first full season in the Cup Series, won his first Cup Series start in 2023 in Chicago, in what was supposed to be a one-off with Trackhouse through PROJECT91.

The three-time Australian Supercars champ is already the winningest foreign-born driver in NASCAR history, with the four wins in 37 career starts.

“I feel like Trackhouse Racing is my home,” said van Gisbergen, 36, who has qualified for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which begin on Aug. 31 at Darlington Raceway.

Van Gisbergen, after the surprise win in Chicago in his debut race – making him the first driver since Johnny Rutherford in 1963 to win his first Cup Series start – signed a development deal with Trackhouse, then raced full-time in 2024 in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing, winning at Portland, Sonoma and Chicago, while also making 12 Cup Series starts.

“We are getting to watch one of the superstars of racing,” Marks said. “What we are asking him to do carries a high degree of difficulty. He’s moved to the other side of the world, learned a new form of racing and at times dominated the competition. He’s one of the greatest.”

Trackhouse, launched by Marks in 2021 as a single-car race team with Daniel Suárez as the driver, expanded to a third car in 2025 – adding van Gisbergen as the driver of the #88 Chevrolet alongside Suárez in the #99 and Ross Chastain, who won at Charlotte in May, and thus also qualified for the 2025 Playoffs, in the #1.

In his first full season in the Cup Series, van Gisbergen won the inaugural Mexico City race, also winning at Chicago and at Sonoma. He also owns an Xfinity Series victory at Chicago, driving for JR Motorsports.

“Trackhouse gave me the opportunity to race at Chicago in 2023. That was just a one-race deal, and everything that has happened since then is because of the chance Justin took on me. The men and women at Trackhouse have helped me feel at home in this new challenge, and I’ve been loving every minute of it. We still have a lot of work to do, but I couldn’t be happier,” van Gisbergen said.