Home Shane Van Gisbergen wins at Watkins Glen, solidifying road course dominance
NASCAR

Shane Van Gisbergen wins at Watkins Glen, solidifying road course dominance

Rod Mullins
Published date:
shane van gisbergen
Shane Van Gisbergen, driver of the #88 WeatherTech Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen secured his fourth NASCAR Cup Series road course victory of the season, dominating Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

The New Zealand native led for 38 of the 90 laps, crossing the finish line 11.116 seconds ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell.

The victory marks a significant milestone for van Gisbergen, a former Australian SuperCars champion who is in his first full-time Cup Series season. He is now tied with racing legend Dan Gurney for the most career wins on road courses for a rookie. The win comes just after Trackhouse Racing announced a multi-year contract extension for the 36-year-old driver.

“It’s the stuff you dream about, right?” van Gisbergen said, reflecting on his successful weekend. “I’m just a very lucky guy to get to drive for an amazing bunch of people and just execute. The day just went flawlessly, and I really enjoyed it.”

Van Gisbergen’s four wins this season — at Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma and now Watkins Glen — tie him with Denny Hamlin for the most victories this year. His consistent performance on road courses has made him a formidable competitor, with other drivers often measuring their success by how close they can get to him.

Bell, who finished second after passing Chris Buescher on the final lap, acknowledged van Gisbergen’s dominance. “I’m thrilled because we’ve been struggling a little bit to find our rhythm,” Bell said. “Really awesome to have a good day, but frustrated to get our butts kicked by the No. 88 car doing such a great job. That team has really got it going on.”

Buescher, who won this race last year, finished third and collected 10 stage points for winning the first stage. He currently holds the final spot in the 16-driver playoff field, 34 points ahead of his RFK Racing teammate, Ryan Preece.

With only two regular-season races remaining, the playoff picture is becoming clearer. William Byron finished fourth, extending his regular season championship lead to 42 points over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, who finished 26th.

The remaining top-10 finishers included Chase Briscoe in fifth, Ryan Blaney in sixth, Daniel Suarez in seventh, Bubba Wallace in eighth, Tyler Reddick in ninth, and Ross Chastain rounding out the Top 10.

Thirteen drivers have already secured a playoff spot with a win. Reddick, Alex Bowman and Buescher currently hold the remaining three spots on points. Preece and Kyle Busch are just below the cutoff line and will be looking for a win in the final two races at Richmond and Daytona to secure their place in the playoffs.

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400 on Saturday night.

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Sunday, August 10, 2025

  1. (2) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 90 laps.
  2. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 90.
  3. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 90.
  4. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90.
  5. (3) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 90.
  6. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90.
  7. (19) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 90.
  8. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 90.
  9. (21) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 90.
  10. (4) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 90.

Average Speed: 101.263 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 10 minutes, 39 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 11.116 seconds.
Caution Flags: 3 for 8 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, the co-host of the “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham, and is the editor of Dickenson Media. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

Virginia State Parks
Virginia

Virginia State Parks offering teachers, students hands-on learning opportunities

Chris Graham
white house page county
Virginia

Page County: Historic White House set to undergo interpretive rehabilitation

Chris Graham

The White House, built in 1760 in Page County, will be undergoing an interpretive rehabilitation to highlight the three distinct phases of its 265-year history.

dell curry
Basketball

Pro basketball players from Augusta, Rockingham: And not just Curry and Sampson

David Driver

Dell Curry (Fort Defiance) and Ralph Sampson (Harrisonburg) were both born at old Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg.

football money
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football jumps in ‘with two feet’ on NIL: Competitive, yes, but is it sustainable?

Chris Graham
daniel hope Garth Newel Music Center
Arts, Local

Renowned violinist Daniel Hope performing at the Garth Newel Music Center

Chris Graham
vdot road
Local, Public Safety

VDOT: Local road construction, maintenance schedule for Aug. 11-15

Chris Graham
fascism
Politics, U.S. & World

Theft of a Nation: How the Deep State swamp is stealing the people’s power

John Whitehead

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status