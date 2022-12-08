Rank them already: Virginia improves to 11-0 with 83-54 win at William & Mary

Virginia’s Mir McLean had a double-double in the first half, and finished with 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, to key an 83-54 win at William & Mary on Wednesday.

The win improved the Cavaliers to 11-0 on the season.

The 11-game win streak is the first for the UVA program since way back in 1995.

The Cavaliers went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to break open what was at that point a relatively close game.

It ended up being 46-25 UVA at the break, as McLean had 18 points and 13 boards in the opening 20 minutes.

Another 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter extended the Virginia lead to 35.

“That was a fun one,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I was just happy to see everybody contribute. Everybody got a chance to play. Of course, there’s never a perfect game and there’s some things we have to work on, on both sides of the ball, but I thought, for the most part, we played a very solid game and had multiple people contribute.”