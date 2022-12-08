Menu
news rank them already virginia improves to 11 0 with 83 54 win at william mary
Sports

Rank them already: Virginia improves to 11-0 with 83-54 win at William & Mary

Chris Graham
Published:
uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia’s Mir McLean had a double-double in the first half, and finished with 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, to key an 83-54 win at William & Mary on Wednesday.

The win improved the Cavaliers to 11-0 on the season.

The 11-game win streak is the first for the UVA program since way back in 1995.

The Cavaliers went on a 14-2 run in the second quarter to break open what was at that point a relatively close game.

It ended up being 46-25 UVA at the break, as McLean had 18 points and 13 boards in the opening 20 minutes.

Another 14-2 run to open the fourth quarter extended the Virginia lead to 35.

“That was a fun one,” UVA coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I was just happy to see everybody contribute. Everybody got a chance to play. Of course, there’s never a perfect game and there’s some things we have to work on, on both sides of the ball, but I thought, for the most part, we played a very solid game and had multiple people contribute.”

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

