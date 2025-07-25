Home Podcast: Denny Hamlin dominating the NASCAR news beat this week
NASCAR

Podcast: Denny Hamlin dominating the NASCAR news beat this week

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
denny hamlin nascar
Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Progressive Toyota, poses with the winner sticker on his car in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway on July 20, 2025 in Dover, Delaware. Photo: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Richmond native Denny Hamlin is at the center of a lot of what is going on right now in NASCAR.

On the track, he was the winner last week in Dover, his fourth win of the 2025 season.

Off the track, Hamlin is making news regarding his future with Joe Gibbs Racing, and his comments on the antitrust lawsuit involving 23XI Racing.

Rod Mullins joins the show to go over the Hamlin news.

We also talk about the scheduled road race in San Diego in 2026, next week’s Speedway Classic MLB game in Bristol, and wrap by previewing this weekend’s race at the Brickyard.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
3 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
4 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

Sports Betting

How To Bet On UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder In California

David Evans
Sports Betting

5 Betting Sites With Offers for UFC Abu Dhabi

David Evans

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder is set for Saturday, July 27, 2025, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Known officially as UFC on ABC 9, the event will be broadcast free nationwide on ABC. U.S. bettors can wager legally through offshore sportsbooks that are internationally licensed and open to American players. These...

police crime scene
Public Safety, Virginia

Henry County: 13-year-old boy arrested in July 17 murder of Army vet

Crystal Graham

A 13-year-old boy was arrested today in last week’s shooting death of a 79-year-old man in Henry County last week.

Sports Betting

5 Best Betting Apps For UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder

David Evans
hulk hogan
Wrestling

The legacy of Hulk Hogan: Impact on wrestling, pop culture, politics

Chris Graham
child swimming pool float swim
Health, Virginia

Accidental drownings claim lives of nine children in Virginia this summer

Crystal Graham
rivanna water blasts berkmar drive
Local

Albemarle County: Old Berkmar Drive bridge to close due to rock blasting next week

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status