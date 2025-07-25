Richmond native Denny Hamlin is at the center of a lot of what is going on right now in NASCAR.

On the track, he was the winner last week in Dover, his fourth win of the 2025 season.

Off the track, Hamlin is making news regarding his future with Joe Gibbs Racing, and his comments on the antitrust lawsuit involving 23XI Racing.

Rod Mullins joins the show to go over the Hamlin news.

We also talk about the scheduled road race in San Diego in 2026, next week’s Speedway Classic MLB game in Bristol, and wrap by previewing this weekend’s race at the Brickyard.