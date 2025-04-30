Home NASCAR News and Notes: Joey Logano goes off on Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones
NASCAR News and Notes: Joey Logano goes off on Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
Photo: Andrew Mullins/AFP

Chipper Jones raised issue, seemingly innocently, with a decision by Joey Logano in last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.

Logano, he of obviously thin skin, fired back at the Baseball Hall of Famer.

This is a real thing, as our NASCAR writer, Rod Mullins, explains on our weekly podcast.

Also on today’s show:

  • Austin Cedric takes the checkered flag at ‘Dega
  • Logano, Ryan Preece penalized after the race
  • Steve Phelps for PGA Tour commish?
  • Prime Video sets May 22 date for series premiere of “Earnhardt”

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

