Chipper Jones raised issue, seemingly innocently, with a decision by Joey Logano in last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega.
Logano, he of obviously thin skin, fired back at the Baseball Hall of Famer.
This is a real thing, as our NASCAR writer, Rod Mullins, explains on our weekly podcast.
Also on today’s show:
- Austin Cedric takes the checkered flag at ‘Dega
- Logano, Ryan Preece penalized after the race
- Steve Phelps for PGA Tour commish?
- Prime Video sets May 22 date for series premiere of “Earnhardt”