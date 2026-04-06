Mailbag: What happens to the nasty emails some of y’all send me?

I don’t usually comment or respond to the numerous poor articles that I read, but … Miranda Adams

Cutting Miranda off here, to make a point.

I get emails all day and all night, and 95 percent are along the lines of, Good article, or, I’ve got something you can maybe look into.

The other 5 percent are people who are having a bad day, because their favorite team lost a game, because they’re big Donald Trump fans, and that’s not working out for them, because they woke up on the wrong side of the bed, I dunno.

And I don’t care.

My approach to people who want to write these kinds of emails is:

you get your one shot.

I don’t read whatever else you wrote after you take your one shot.

Like in the case of Miranda Adams here: she went on for several more, lengthy, paragraphs, and I didn’t see a word of it.

I wrote her a pithy reply back, advising her to get her news from somebody else, blocked sender, meaning her future emails to me go straight to spam, and moved on.

Now, I will concede to a guilty pleasure here.

I have to check the spam folder several times a day, just because, very occasionally, stuff that shouldn’t end up there ends up there.

Inevitably, I see the names of people I’ve blocked sender on in there.

Meaning: I’m living rent-free in these poor souls’ noggins.

Miranda Adams has already written me twice today since she was sent to spam.

If only she and the others knew how happy it makes me to see their names in my spam folder.

Which isn’t what they’re aiming for, of course.

ICYMI

I mean, being honest here, if you don’t like something that I’ve written, that’s fine.

A lot of folks do, which is why I live in a nice house.

That said, I’m aware that I’m not to everybody’s taste; no one who produces content, in any medium, is to everybody’s taste.

I don’t have a taste for Stephen A. Smith, Fox News, Tom Cruise, and that’s just for starters.

Modern pop music.

Every mockumentary-style TV sitcom post-“Parks and Recreation.”

People who root for Duke Basketball.

One thing I’ve never done with any of the above, or others on The List: sent them a damning email.

My approach, and if you like how I approach these kinds of things, feel free to borrow from my example:

I don’t watch Stephen A. Smith on TV, or tune into Fox News.

I’ve never seen a Tom Cruise movie.

I don’t list to modern pop or watch the dumb sitcoms that the networks have been greenlighting for no good reason.

Duke Basketball fans are easy to avoid: I’ve gotten this far in life without having to do anything in New Jersey.

I know people who hate-watch Stephen A. or Fox News, or whatever else it is they want to get riled up about, and I think to myself: why?

Life’s too short to spend it making yourself and everybody around you unhappy.

I have tremendous fun doing what I do, and I try to have that show in the content that I produce.

I concede that it may not be everybody’s cup of tea.

Feel free to send me a sh-tty email if you don’t like something I’ve written.

Just don’t spend too much time on it, now that you know where it’s going.