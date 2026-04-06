Home Mailbag: What happens to the nasty emails some of y’all send me?
Arts, Culture, Media

Mailbag: What happens to the nasty emails some of y’all send me?

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
mailbag
Photo: © lexiconimages/stock.adobe.com

I don’t usually comment or respond to the numerous poor articles that I read, but …

Miranda Adams

Cutting Miranda off here, to make a point.

I get emails all day and all night, and 95 percent are along the lines of, Good article, or, I’ve got something you can maybe look into.

The other 5 percent are people who are having a bad day, because their favorite team lost a game, because they’re big Donald Trump fans, and that’s not working out for them, because they woke up on the wrong side of the bed, I dunno.

And I don’t care.

My approach to people who want to write these kinds of emails is:

  • you get your one shot.
  • I don’t read whatever else you wrote after you take your one shot.
cyber bullying
Photo: © asiandelight/stock.adobe.com

Like in the case of Miranda Adams here: she went on for several more, lengthy, paragraphs, and I didn’t see a word of it.

I wrote her a pithy reply back, advising her to get her news from somebody else, blocked sender, meaning her future emails to me go straight to spam, and moved on.

Now, I will concede to a guilty pleasure here.

I have to check the spam folder several times a day, just because, very occasionally, stuff that shouldn’t end up there ends up there.

Inevitably, I see the names of people I’ve blocked sender on in there.

Meaning: I’m living rent-free in these poor souls’ noggins.

Miranda Adams has already written me twice today since she was sent to spam.

If only she and the others knew how happy it makes me to see their names in my spam folder.

Which isn’t what they’re aiming for, of course.

ICYMI

I mean, being honest here, if you don’t like something that I’ve written, that’s fine.

A lot of folks do, which is why I live in a nice house.

That said, I’m aware that I’m not to everybody’s taste; no one who produces content, in any medium, is to everybody’s taste.

stephen a. smith
Stephen A. Smith. Photo: © Eugene Powers/Shutterstock

I don’t have a taste for Stephen A. Smith, Fox News, Tom Cruise, and that’s just for starters.

Modern pop music.

Every mockumentary-style TV sitcom post-“Parks and Recreation.”

People who root for Duke Basketball.

One thing I’ve never done with any of the above, or others on The List: sent them a damning email.

My approach, and if you like how I approach these kinds of things, feel free to borrow from my example:

I don’t watch Stephen A. Smith on TV, or tune into Fox News.

I’ve never seen a Tom Cruise movie.

I don’t list to modern pop or watch the dumb sitcoms that the networks have been greenlighting for no good reason.

duke basketball fans
Photo: © Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire

Duke Basketball fans are easy to avoid: I’ve gotten this far in life without having to do anything in New Jersey.

I know people who hate-watch Stephen A. or Fox News, or whatever else it is they want to get riled up about, and I think to myself: why?

Life’s too short to spend it making yourself and everybody around you unhappy.

I have tremendous fun doing what I do, and I try to have that show in the content that I produce.

I concede that it may not be everybody’s cup of tea.

Feel free to send me a sh-tty email if you don’t like something I’ve written.

Just don’t spend too much time on it, now that you know where it’s going.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Poor traffic planning by UVA casts pall over Luke Combs ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ show
2 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
3 UVA Basketball: Everything you need to know about the dismissal of Coach Mox, what’s next
4 Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire
5 UVA Football: The Chandler Morris legal situation played out as well as it could have

Latest News

school bus arm
State News

Lynchburg: School bus driver in custody after alleged strangulation of student

Crystal Graham
glenn youngkin donald trump
Politics

Glenn Youngkin goes on Sean Hannity podcast to plead for job with Trump

Chris Graham

Glenn Youngkin desperately wants a job in the Trump regime, for a reason that I can’t put my finger on: Youngkin has a net worth of $400 million, most of that his equity in the ghastly private-equity firm he led before he ran for governor in 2021.

propane truck
Local News

Developing: Propane spill leads to evacuations of 50 households in Albemarle County

Chris Graham

Albemarle County emergency crews are on the scene at a propane truck crash that forced the evacuation of 50 residents in the Afton area.

michael malone
Basketball

North Carolina hires Michael Malone to fill open basketball coach position

Chris Graham
mary washington basketball
Basketball

Buzzer-beater lifts Mary Washington past Emory, 75-73, in D3 national title game

Chris Graham
jenny boucek
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Examining the case for reaching out to Jenny Boucek

Chris Graham
fueling up at gas station
Politics

Gas, diesel prices continue to spike, as Trump threatens to unleash ‘hell’ on Iran

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status