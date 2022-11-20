Huge first-half run pushes SIU Edwardsville to 93-67 win over VMI on Saturday

A 30-6 run pushed SIU Edwardsville to a 46-27 halftime lead en route to a 93-67 win over VMI Saturday night at Willett Hall at Longwood.

A Tyler Houser layup put the Keydets (1-4) up 19-14 at the 12:53 mark, and senior Sean Conway nailed a three to put VMI up, 21-16, minutes later, but SIUE tied it up at 21 apiece at the 9:20 mark, and the Cougars (2-2) never looked back following a pair for free throws by Ray’Sean Taylor.

Freshmen Asher Woods and Tyler Houser led VMI with 18 points and while Woods also logged seven rebounds to come just three boards shy of a double-double. The 18 points marked a season-high for Houser to this point of the young season.

SIUE’s Lamar Wright led the Cougars with 24 points, while Taylor finished with 19 points. DeeJuan Pruitt (17) and Jalen Hodge (13) also scored in double figures for the Cougars.

VMI will take on Fairleigh Dickinson at roughly 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon 40 minutes after the conclusion of the Longwood-SIUE contest slated for a 1:30 p.m. start.