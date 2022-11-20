Menu
news huge first half run pushes siu edwardsville to 93 67 win over vmi on saturday
Sports

Huge first-half run pushes SIU Edwardsville to 93-67 win over VMI on Saturday

Chris Graham
Published:
vmi basketball
Image: VMI Athletics

A 30-6 run pushed SIU Edwardsville to a 46-27 halftime lead en route to a 93-67 win over VMI Saturday night at Willett Hall at Longwood.

A Tyler Houser layup put the Keydets (1-4) up 19-14 at the 12:53 mark, and senior Sean Conway nailed a three to put VMI up, 21-16, minutes later, but SIUE tied it up at 21 apiece at the 9:20 mark, and the Cougars (2-2) never looked back following a pair for free throws by Ray’Sean Taylor.

Freshmen Asher Woods and Tyler Houser led VMI with 18 points and while Woods also logged seven rebounds to come just three boards shy of a double-double. The 18 points marked a season-high for Houser to this point of the young season.

SIUE’s Lamar Wright led the Cougars with 24 points, while Taylor finished with 19 points. DeeJuan Pruitt (17) and Jalen Hodge (13) also scored in double figures for the Cougars.

VMI will take on Fairleigh Dickinson at roughly 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon 40 minutes after the conclusion of the Longwood-SIUE contest slated for a 1:30 p.m. start.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

