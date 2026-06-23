Grisly scene on Interstate 81 in Frederick County on Tuesday, with a tractor trailer hitting another head-on, then colliding with a third.

The accident occurred at 9:49 a.m. at the 309 mile marker, per a report from Virginia State Police.

A tractor trailer was heading southbound on Interstate 81 when it went off of the interstate and through the median. The vehicle then entered the northbound lanes and struck a second tractor trailer head-on, causing a fire.

The collision also forced both vehicles into a third tractor trailer, which was travelling northbound.

A northbound sedan also swerved to avoid the crash and struck the guardrail.

The driver of the first tractor trailer (the one travelling southbound) died at the scene.

The driver of the second tractor trailer has life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third tractor trailer was not injured.

Identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

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