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Home Frederick County: One dead in awful scene involving three big rigs on Interstate 81
Virginia

Frederick County: One dead in awful scene involving three big rigs on Interstate 81

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © monticellllo/Shutterstock

Grisly scene on Interstate 81 in Frederick County on Tuesday, with a tractor trailer hitting another head-on, then colliding with a third.

The accident occurred at 9:49 a.m. at the 309 mile marker, per a report from Virginia State Police.

A tractor trailer was heading southbound on Interstate 81 when it went off of the interstate and through the median. The vehicle then entered the northbound lanes and struck a second tractor trailer head-on, causing a fire.

The collision also forced both vehicles into a third tractor trailer, which was travelling northbound.

A northbound sedan also swerved to avoid the crash and struck the guardrail.

The driver of the first tractor trailer (the one travelling southbound) died at the scene.

The driver of the second tractor trailer has life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the third tractor trailer was not injured.

Identification is pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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