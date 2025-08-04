Home DMV native named Alumni Coordinator of regional Recovery Centers of America
Health, Virginia

DMV native named Alumni Coordinator of regional Recovery Centers of America

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Updated:
Courtesy of Recovery Centers of America.

Recovery Centers of America at Capital Region has named Brittany Rieman as Alumni Coordinator, where her responsibilities will include leading community engagement and continued recovery support for patients after they complete inpatient treatment.

As someone who is in long-term recovery, Rieman brings lived experience, compassion and deep local ties to the position. With six years of sobriety and a background in customer service and care coordination, she sees her work as both personal and purposeful.

“This role covers everything that helped me in my own recovery: connection, fun and community. I get to show people that recovery can be fun, and more importantly, that they’re never alone,” Reiman said.

Before being promoted to Alumni Coordinator, Rieman served RCA in multiple capacities, including Care Coordination and Group Facilitation.

Her journey into the field began after a life-changing accident caused by driving under the influence left her paralyzed from the waist down.

“My disability became my superpower. It gave me purpose, and RCA gave me a place to turn that purpose into action,” she said.

Rieman is currently earning her associate’s degree in Human Services at the College of Southern Maryland and also holds Alcohol and Drug Trainee (ADT) status in Maryland. She hopes to specialize in supporting individuals in recovery with disabilities. Beyond RCA, she is the co-founder of The Great Escape Recovery Lounge, a nonprofit offering 12-step meetings and sober social events. She also represented the state as Ms. Wheelchair Maryland 2021, advocating for accessibility and inclusion, and remains active in recovery-focused public speaking engagements.

Originally from the DMV area, Rieman returned after her accident and now lives nearby with her three children, two stepchildren and her dog. In her free time, she enjoys swimming, traveling and finding joy with her recovery family. Despite her disability, she’s discovered she loves rock climbing. “I can scale a wall like Spiderman,” Rieman said.

“Brittany is the heart of what it means to live and lead in recovery. She leads with passion, connects deeply with our alumni, and reminds everyone that recovery isn’t just possible; it’s powerful,” Lamar Frizzell, CEO of RCA at Capital Region, said.

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) is on a mission to save one million lives impacted by addiction and mental health disorders, one person at a time. RCA’s evidence-based care approach features a full continuum of consistent, personalized, inpatient and outpatient services at world-class facilities in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast regions.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

ICYMI

1 I gave UVA Athletics a chance to make amends on the coach misconduct story: They don’t wanna
2 Staunton PD officer warned Armentrout about ‘spinning tires’ before letting him walk
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 Waynesboro prosecutor needs to recuse himself in police misconduct case
5 I wish Tucker McLaughlin had been around to see Andrew Abbott as an MLB All-Star

Latest News

virginia lottery
Education, Virginia

Virginia Lottery reportedly generates $901M for K-12 education

Chris Graham
mlb speedway classic
NASCAR, Podcasts

Podcast: #TeamAFP was in Bristol for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic

Chris Graham

#TeamAFP staff writer Rod Mullins was down in Bristol this weekend – both days, as it turned out – for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.

congress tariffs money
Economy, Politics, U.S. & World

Bill would require ‘stress test’ of financial system, assessment of response to disaster

Rebecca Barnabi

The Fiscal Contingency Preparedness Act would require the Department of Treasury to conduct annual “stress tests” on federal finances.

ncaa tournament
Basketball

NCAA: We’re not going to mess with March Madness, not this year, at least

Chris Graham
Local

Demolition of old Gypsy Hill Park Pool begins this week, new pool to open summer 2026

Rebecca Barnabi
Environment, Local

Friends of Middle River promotes river conservancy, education, volunteerism

Rebecca Barnabi
paul mahoney uva
Education, Local

UVA names law professor Paul Mahoney new interim president

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status