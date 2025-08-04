DMV native named Alumni Coordinator of regional Recovery Centers of America

Recovery Centers of America at Capital Region has named Brittany Rieman as Alumni Coordinator, where her responsibilities will include leading community engagement and continued recovery support for patients after they complete inpatient treatment.

As someone who is in long-term recovery, Rieman brings lived experience, compassion and deep local ties to the position. With six years of sobriety and a background in customer service and care coordination, she sees her work as both personal and purposeful.

“This role covers everything that helped me in my own recovery: connection, fun and community. I get to show people that recovery can be fun, and more importantly, that they’re never alone,” Reiman said.

Before being promoted to Alumni Coordinator, Rieman served RCA in multiple capacities, including Care Coordination and Group Facilitation.

Her journey into the field began after a life-changing accident caused by driving under the influence left her paralyzed from the waist down.

“My disability became my superpower. It gave me purpose, and RCA gave me a place to turn that purpose into action,” she said.

Rieman is currently earning her associate’s degree in Human Services at the College of Southern Maryland and also holds Alcohol and Drug Trainee (ADT) status in Maryland. She hopes to specialize in supporting individuals in recovery with disabilities. Beyond RCA, she is the co-founder of The Great Escape Recovery Lounge, a nonprofit offering 12-step meetings and sober social events. She also represented the state as Ms. Wheelchair Maryland 2021, advocating for accessibility and inclusion, and remains active in recovery-focused public speaking engagements.

Originally from the DMV area, Rieman returned after her accident and now lives nearby with her three children, two stepchildren and her dog. In her free time, she enjoys swimming, traveling and finding joy with her recovery family. Despite her disability, she’s discovered she loves rock climbing. “I can scale a wall like Spiderman,” Rieman said.

“Brittany is the heart of what it means to live and lead in recovery. She leads with passion, connects deeply with our alumni, and reminds everyone that recovery isn’t just possible; it’s powerful,” Lamar Frizzell, CEO of RCA at Capital Region, said.

