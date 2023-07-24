Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Commonwealth begins work to manufacture semiconductors with summit in Falls Church
Virginia

Commonwealth begins work to manufacture semiconductors with summit in Falls Church

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Tryfonov – stock.adobe.com)

An all-hands-on-deck approach is necessary if the United States is going to participate in semiconductor manufacturing.

Many pairs of necessary hands gathered on July 18, 2023, for the CHIPS for Virginia Summit. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia were joined by 150 leaders from higher education, industry and government to discuss the effort needed for the Commonwealth of Virginia and the United States to take the lead in semiconductor manufacturing.

“When you look around this room, what you see is the future,” Youngkin said. “The future in academic research and collaboration. The future in industry capabilities. And the future of local, state and federal government in order to bring together all of the elements in an ecosystem that are required for us to not just win, but set the international standard for what a semiconductors industry can be and will be.”

Virginia Tech and Northrop Grumman Corp. hosted the summit at Northrop’s Falls Church headquarters. Experts discussed a wide range of topics including industry needs, supply chain demands, national security and workforce development.

“Our country is investing in the semiconductor industry to rebuild our prominence, and it is an exciting time to think of the role the commonwealth can play,” Northrup Grumman Chair CEO and President Kathy Warden said. “We have been partnering with Virginia Tech and many of the colleges and universities that are represented today, and we want to continue that partnership because it’s only through partnership with government, academia, and industry that we can create the tech talent pipeline that we need to continue to fuel both innovation and to secure our nation’s future.”

A memorandum of understanding was signed for the Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology (VAST).

“None of us can do it alone and, for me, this has been the foundation for orchestrating the formation of the Virginia Alliance for Semiconductor Technology or VAST,” VAST’s Founding Director Masoud Agah, who is the Virginia Microelectronics Consortium Professor of Engineering at Virginia Tech, said. “If there is a group of leaders positioned to help shape the future of semiconductor technology in Virginia, it is the esteemed group of stakeholders gathered here today.”

The federal CHIPS and Science Act passed in fall 2022 with the goal of energizing semiconductor production in the United States.

“If you look back to the mid-’90s, the United States dominated the semiconductor industry. About 37 percent of all chips were made in America at that point. Today it’s down to about 12 percent,” Warner, who introduced the CHIPS and Science Act with Sen. John Cornyn in 2020, said. “This VAST partnership is so terribly, terribly important.”

The CHIPS alliance will be headquartered at the Virginia Tech Research Center in Arlington with $3.3 million from a Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant.

“We envision the alliance as a platform for future programs that benefit our partners and Virginia’s semiconductor industry by attracting federal funding and private sector investment, growing a robust semiconductor startup and innovation ecosystem, and developing internship, scholarship, fellowship, and apprenticeship opportunities in semiconductor and related fields for Virginia students,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands.

VAST includes an adult learning program for continuing professional development: Fast Track to Semiconductor Careers, a 10-week, certificate-based program in which approximately 300 will enroll each year. Preference will be given to U.S. military veterans and underrepresented populations. The program’s goal is to train 600 adult learners, award 550 certificates and create 100 internships during the full two-year grant.

Kevin Crofton, a 1983 Virginia Tech graduate with more than 30 years of experience leading companies and partnerships in the semiconductor industry, said the industry really has two needs — research and development and access to talent.

“The member universities in VAST have an opportunity to satisfy some of those needs in a big way and as such, represent a draw for companies to come to Virginia Tech,” said Crofton, the namesake of Virginia Tech’s Kevin T. Crofton Department of Aerospace and Ocean Engineering. “It’s as simple as that.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Laser Thermal to invest $2.9 million in Charlottesville expansion, create 28 new jobs
2 Buc-ee’s Travel Center expanding to Rockingham County, opening slated for 2025
3 Virginia Tech extends Kenny Brooks through 2029: Deal worth more than $1 million per year
4 Warner wonders why Youngkin doesn’t want to invest Virginia surplus in K-12 schools
5 Update: Albemarle County man charged with two counts of murder in Friday shooting

Latest News

china
Politics, U.S. News

Forced labor: Inability to audit goods from China’s Xinjiang makes legislation necessary

Rebecca Barnabi
buffalo river road outbuilding fire
Local, Public Safety

Albemarle County fire on Buffalo River Road quickly extinguished; no injuries reported

Crystal Graham

Albemarle County career and volunteer units responded to a fire on Monday at 11:27 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buffalo River Road.

handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local, Public Safety

Staunton man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor

Crystal Graham

A Staunton man has been arrested on July 19 after a report of the sexual assault of a minor.

Culture, Local

UVA researchers discover key to ‘inflammaging’: chronic inflammation that speeds aging

Rebecca Barnabi
Artificial intelligence
Politics, U.S. News

Warner encourages Biden on AI: ‘Commitments have the potential to shape developer norms’

Rebecca Barnabi
Politics, U.S. News

‘Contraception is essential’: Sen. Kaine and colleagues introduce bill to expand access in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
police car
Public Safety, Virginia

Franklin County: Authorities leading search for missing 17-year-old male

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy