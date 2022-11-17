CNE: Not an appropriate time for annual summit as neighbors grapple with tragedy

The Center for Nonprofit Excellence in Charlottesville postponed an annual summit scheduled today in response to the tragic events at the University of Virginia.

“This tragedy, combined with the multiple gun violence deaths in the Charlottesville region recently, has unknown and wide-ranging effects on us all. For our University colleagues, and for many community members, there is deep grief, and a need to heal,” read a news release.

“CNE remains very excited about the Reimagining Philanthropy for a Healthier Democracy program we have put together but feels that this is not the appropriate time for such an event. This week, we stand with our neighbors, friends, and community partners who are grappling with tragedy and grief, and with the people and organizations who help us heal.

“We are grateful to our sponsors, our main stage speakers, The Wool Factory, and vendors who are partnering with us to create a reimagined Philanthropy Day Summit experience and are committed to bringing this community celebration of giving to fruition in early 2023.”

More details about the rescheduled event will be shared as soon as they are available, according to CNE.

The Center for Nonprofit serves more than 350 nonprofit members.

For more information on CNE, visit https://www.thecne.org/