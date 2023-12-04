Campbell County: 34-year-old pedestrian dead after fatal crash on U.S. 29

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 8:08 p.m. on Thursday in Campbell County.

The pedestrian, Skylyr D. Spinner, 34, of Lynchburg, died at the scene.

According to VSP, a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling south on Route 29 near FNB Drive when it encountered a pedestrian in the travel lane attempting to cross the road. The Chevrolet was unable to avoid striking Spinner.

A second vehicle traveling behind the truck, a 2014 Subaru Forrester, also struck Spinner.

Spinner was not crossing at a designated crosswalk and was also dressed in dark, non-reflective clothing, according to VSP.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandon T. Lordahl, 35, of Amherst, was not injured in the crash; the Subaru’s driver, Vernon E. Horn, 58, of Boston, Va., was also not injured.

No charges were placed.