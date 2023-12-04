Countries
Home Campbell County: 34-year-old pedestrian dead after fatal crash on U.S. 29
Police, Virginia

Campbell County: 34-year-old pedestrian dead after fatal crash on U.S. 29

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at 8:08 p.m. on Thursday in Campbell County.

The pedestrian, Skylyr D. Spinner, 34, of Lynchburg, died at the scene.

According to VSP, a 1999 Chevrolet S-10 pickup was traveling south on Route 29 near FNB Drive when it encountered a pedestrian in the travel lane attempting to cross the road. The Chevrolet was unable to avoid striking Spinner.

A second vehicle traveling behind the truck, a 2014 Subaru Forrester, also struck Spinner.

Spinner was not crossing at a designated crosswalk and was also dressed in dark, non-reflective clothing, according to VSP.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Brandon T. Lordahl, 35, of Amherst, was not injured in the crash; the Subaru’s driver, Vernon E. Horn, 58, of Boston, Va., was also not injured.

No charges were placed.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

