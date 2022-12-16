Menu
news brittney griner back on american soil plans to return to the wnba in 2023
Sports

Brittney Griner, back on American soil, plans to return to the WNBA in 2023

Chris Graham
Published:
Brittney Griner
(© Keeton Gale – Shutterstock)

Brittney Griner is back on American soil, she’s throwing down dunks, and the news today is, she’s looking forward to returning to the WNBA next year.

“I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon,” Griner wrote on Instagram on Friday.

In the post, she acknowledged that the past 10 months “have been a battle at every turn,” referring to her time in custody in Russia, after being detained in February following a search of her luggage at an airport scan that came up with vape cartridges that contained, combined, less than a gram of cannabis oil.

For this, she was tried, convicted and ultimately sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony, before being released last week in a prisoner exchange for notorious Russian arms deal Viktor Bout, known by the sobriquet “Merchant of Death.”

Good news being what it is in today’s crass social environment, the trade has been blasted by some in conservative circles because of their politics.

That doesn’t change the fact that Griner was unlawfully detained, and was in essence a political prisoner, at a time when US-Russia relations are at a point roughly equivalent to the height of the Cold War.

Let’s finish up this report on the basketball side. Griner, 32, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a three-time college All-American, and a six-time WNBA All-Star.

In her most recent WNBA season, in 2021, the 6’9” center averaged 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists for the Phoenix Mercury, leading the team to an appearance in the WNBA Finals, where they lost in four games to the Chicago Sky.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

