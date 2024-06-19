Augusta Regional Landfill to increase fees to address rising operational costs

The Augusta Regional Landfill will be implementing an increase in tipping fees on July 1 to address rising operational costs.
The fees apply to commercial and industrial waste, commercial yard waste, mulch, off road and heavy equipment tires, car tires (on and off rim), commercial and ag tires and freon-bearing appliances. Freon-bearing appliances include air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers and water coolers.
The last increase to fees occurred in July 2015.
For more information, contact the Augusta Regional Landfill at (540) 337-2857 or visit augustaregionallandfill.com.
Reasons for the increase
- Infrastructure upgrades: Significant portions of the waste unit have matured necessitating the installation of new gas collection and control systems to maintain regulatory compliance. These systems involve substantial operational and maintenance costs including extensive documentation and reporting requirements.
- Increased operational costs: There have been increases in the cost of products and services, notably in labor, fuel and equipment maintenance. For instance, fuel costs have risen by 64 percent from $2.14 per gallon in 2018 to $3.50 per gallon in 2023. Similarly, the labor rate for field service technicians has increased by 49 percent over the past five years.
- Freon removal costs: The Augusta Regional Landfill currently incurs costs for the removal of freon from appliances before recycling. With an average of 151 freon-bearing appliances received monthly, the annual cost could reach $21,744 if the current agreement with our scrap metal recycler is not renewed.
- Wood waste processing: The cost to process wood waste has increased by 64 percent from 2018 to 2023. The landfill’s processing costs significantly outweigh the revenue generated from tipping fees for this material.
- Tire disposal: There has been an increase in tires received from commercial establishments, necessitating a moderate fee increase to ensure appropriate compensation for the labor-intensive handling process.