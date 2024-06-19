Augusta Regional Landfill to increase fees to address rising operational costs

The Augusta Regional Landfill will be implementing an increase in tipping fees on July 1 to address rising operational costs.

The fees apply to commercial and industrial waste, commercial yard waste, mulch, off road and heavy equipment tires, car tires (on and off rim), commercial and ag tires and freon-bearing appliances. Freon-bearing appliances include air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers and water coolers.

The last increase to fees occurred in July 2015.

For more information, contact the Augusta Regional Landfill at (540) 337-2857 or visit augustaregionallandfill.com.

Reasons for the increase