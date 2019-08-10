New HDPT routes to improve JMU service

New improvements focused on getting students and staff to the James Madison University campus quicker will roll out this semester, in addition to a Saturday late-night service for Downtown Harrisonburg visitors.

With a simplified schedule, more frequent service and more consistent coverage, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) has worked to incorporate riders’ input into how bus route schedules are developed. What riders will now see, starting in late August, will be new color-coded routes aimed at making more frequent visits between local apartment complexes and campus, allowing riders to transfer to campus-centric routes to get where they are going quicker.

The changes will cut down on wait time while making the service easier to understand for new riders.

“You’ve asked and we’ve listened,” HDPT Transit Superintendent Avery Daugherty said. “You’ve asked for more frequent service that’s easier to understand, and these new improvements will accomplish that while optimizing our ability to serve you. If you haven’t tried the bus in a while, we encourage you to give us another try and see all the changes we have made.”

Also new for HDPT riders is the Downtown Shuttle, a route that will service the Harrisonburg Downtown on Saturday evenings from 7 p.m. until 1:21 a.m. Sunday morning. The shuttle will make stops at the Godwin Transit Center and locations along Bluestone Drive in addition to completing a loop around Downtown, going as far north as the City Produce Exchange building on Noll Drive.

Check out the Route Tool at www.hdpt.com/color to find which route will best serve you, or view the new Color Line System Map to see all HDPT options around the area. Riders also can download the MyStop app on their mobile phones for real-time information on routes near them.

