New exhibit by Ryan Trott opens at The Bridge’s gallery

Published Friday, Jul. 2, 2021, 12:00 am

The Bridge announces a new exhibition, “Artist Statement by Ryan Trott,” opening in the large windows of the community art gallery in Charlottesville on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and running through the month.

Trott describes the exhibit as “new small works about art, painting and other things.” These paintings take a look at artmaking and the world of the artist’s studio; with mundane scenes and inspired objects depicted in comic panels of flat color.

The work is a playful ode to the everyday artist and the great painters of art history.

Trott is an elementary art educator, illustrator & artist based in Charlottesville. He has shown work locally at Welcome Gallery, Quirk Gallery’s Pink Gallery and The Garage and created murals for The Tenth Street Warehouses and Common House social club in Charlottesville and Richmond.

Most recently, his large-scale window mural titled “In Bloom” can be seen on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall.

The public can safely visit the large windows of The Bridge gallery at 209 Monticello Road any time day or night during the month to see the exhibition.