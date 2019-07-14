Nats rally on Soto homer, win second straight at Philly

A ninth-inning Juan Soto two-run homer lifted the Washington Nationals to a 4-3 win over NL East rival Philadelphia on Saturday.

Patrick Corbin gave the Nats a solid start, striking out 10 in six innings, allowing three runs on six hits, but he left with a 3-1 deficit.

Washington got a run closer in the eighth when Soto scored on an error by Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco that made it 3-2 Philadelphia.

The Nats were down to their last out in the ninth when Anthony Rendon singled with two out and nobody on ahead of Soto, who took the first pitch from Phils closer Hector Neris (1-3, 3.52 ERA) 420 feet to left-center for the two-run shot that put the Nats ahead for the first time all night.

Sean Doolittle (20 saves, 2.97 ERA) nailed down the save.

The win is the second straight in the series for Washington (49-42), which has won 17 of its last 21.

Story by Chris Graham

