Nats prospect Brady House drives in two, but Fredericksburg falls

Brady House picked up a pair of RBIs, but the FredNats fell for a third straight time at Delmarva Thursday by a final of 4-3. The team will look to get on track with RHP Jackson Rutledge on the mound tomorrow at 7:05.

The Shorebirds got to starter Rodney Theophile (3-1) for four runs (four earned) with two outs in the first. Theophile settled down though after, facing just one over the minimum in the next four innings. Pedro Gonzalez and Jack Sinclair finished the game with a combined three scoreless frames on the mound.

House and Steven Williams each picked up sacrifice fly RBIs in the third. House added another in the seventh. He now has 28 RBIs on the season, trailing teammate Jeremy De La Rosa (30) by two for the league lead in the category. Jacob Young, Viandel Pena, who started the rally in the seventh with a double, and De La Rosa all scored in the game. The FredNats finished 0-for-8 with men in scoring position.

Thomas Girard (1-0) earned the win in relief of starter Shane Davis, who did not allow an earned run in four innings of work. Preston Price picked up a three-inning save, his third of the season.

The FredNats (19-16) and Shorebirds (13-23) meet again tomorrow at 7:05 ET. RHP Jackson Rutledge (0-1, 11.25 ERA) is expected to start for Fredericksburg. RHP Daniel Federman (0-4, 7.11 ERA) is expected to start for Delmarva.

