McAuliffe calls on school systems to require COVID-19 vaccination for staff

Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on school systems to require educators and school staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement follows Terry’s call last week for all Virginia health systems and healthcare providers to require employees to be vaccinated, and his announcement that the Terry for Virginia campaign requires all staff to be fully vaccinated.

“A fully vaccinated school workforce is imperative to our next generation’s success,” McAuliffe said. “With in-person learning resuming in school districts across the Commonwealth, it is critical to the health, wellbeing and future of the more than one million Virginia K-12 school students that our educators and school staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We simply cannot take any chances when it comes to keeping our children safe, our schools open, and our economy strong.”

Reports from multiple states this week show the consequences of failing to take the pandemic seriously and enact recommended safety measures. For example, in states including Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi, where governors are prohibiting schools from following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, dozens of schools have already been forced to close, and thousands of children are being quarantined following exposure.

In one Florida school district, more than 5,000 school children were forced to quarantine already this school year.

In Virginia, Richmond public schools announced this week that all school staff must be vaccinated by Oct. 1.