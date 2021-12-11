Massanutten Resort announces opening date for 2021-2022 ski season

Published Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, 6:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Massanutten Resort will open its slopes to skiers and snowboarders for the 2021-2022 winter season on Dec. 11.

With this year marking 50 years of snow sports at Massanutten, guests can celebrate with limited-time promotions and enjoy new additions, including updates to the facilities, improved snowmaking equipment and technological advancements making it easier for guests to plan and enjoy a ski day.

“After 50 years of making memories on the Massanutten slopes, we are honored to give back to the guests who visit us each year,” said Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort. “We’ve improved our slopes and now offer even better adventures for our visitors to experience during the 2021-2022 season and in the years to come.”

For more information on the Resort’s 2021-22 winter programming, visit www.MassResort.com/Winter, download the Resort App or call 540-289-9441.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Related



