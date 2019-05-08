Mary Baldwin University Theatre presents The Play’s The Thing

Mary Baldwin University Theatre Department concludes its final 2019 spring season with a new one-act play festival, ​The Play’s The Thing.

The ten student directed one-act plays range from comedy to drama, romance, and sci-fi. Performances run in two bills May 8-12. Bill A will perform Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 with a Saturday matinee at 2:00. Bill B will perform Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 and with a Sunday matinee at 2:00. Tickets for any night will be honored for a showing of the alternate bill of plays.

Bill A includes:

“The Audience Disrupts Marcel’s Bathtime and He Is Very Upset With You” by Ryan Bultrowicz is directed by Noah Johnson. “How far would you push the boundaries of what is acceptable to protect the one you love?” Director Johnson says “Come see an exploration of unconditional love through the lens of a very silly comedy! Marcel may not love to see you there, but I would!”

“​Something Private” by Glen Alterna is directed by Ivy Phillips. Says director Phillips “Do you like to see nice couples argue? Well come on down and see this one-act festival, you won’t want to miss it.”

Director Noah Johnson turns playwright with “​Will You Take My Heart” directed by Dayna Janson. According to director Janson, “We all yearn for human connection”.

“Dragonflies” by Christine Foster is directed by Asyra Cunningham.who invites the audience to “reflect on their memories surrounding the melancholia that comes along with the season of Summer.”

“Cold Feet” by Brad Sytsma is directed by Rose Rivera. According to Rivera, “Everyone gets cold feet to some extent on their wedding day.” See how the day ends for this couple.

Bill B includes:

“Bang Day” by Rich Espey is directed by Jay Cropper. Director Cropper questions his audience with “Do you ever think of the Big Bang?”

In ​“Two-Timing Loaf of Bread” by Ryan Bultrowicz Director Keith Taylor notes “A womanizing loaf finally reaps what he sowed.” “​Cause of Birth Unknown”

​ by Kendra Augustin is directed by Micaela Harmon. “I am confused. I am afraid, and I hurt. The only thing that makes sense is loving and being loved.”

Director Willow Keith says “​Three Women and an Onion” by Ryan Bultrowicz is a surreal nightmare that forces the audience to confront the unknown in the familiar.”

Gil Mitchell directs ​“And Twice on Sunday” by Brad Sytsma . According to Mitchell, “Some people excel in high pressure situations and some work for the state department.”

Take advantage of the two-performances-for-one offer to see both bills. Simply present your first ticket at the door for the second performance.

All shows will run in the Fletcher Collins Theatre in Bertie Murphy Deming Fine Arts Center at Mary Baldwin University. Show times are May 8-11 at 7:30 pm and May 11-12 at 2:00. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for students and seniors citizens.

You can purchase tickets by calling 540-887-7189, Monday through Friday from 10am until 5pm, or on-line at ​www.marybaldwin.edu/arts/theatre​.

