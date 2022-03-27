Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of March 28-April 1

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 682 Woody’s Lake Road Madison Heights – Starting Jan 10 with an expected completion date of Dec 15, 2022. Expect lane closures, delays, rough road. Signs and flaggers to direct traffic.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 644 – Road closing. Motorists should expect d­elays due to a bridge rehab project on Route 644 in Buckingham County. Route 644 (Bridge Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 24 (Mt. Rush Hwy) to Route 638 (Dixie Hill Road). Road closure is scheduled to begin March 28, 2022 and is planned until May 06, 2022.

Route 743, Shady Oaks Road – Cul-de-sac work.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 633 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to a culvert replacement project on Route 633 in Campbell County. Route 633 (Goat Island Road) will be temporarily closed from Route 761 (Long Island Road) to Route 703 (Mohawk Road). Road closure is scheduled to begin March 14th, 2022 and is planned until April 22nd, 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic patterns. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Oct. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 603 – Mainline pipe instillation.

Route 768 – Surface work, adding stone and pulling shoulders.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern are likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 714, Drumheller Lane – Daytime bridge closure (8:30am – 4:30pm) for superstructure replacement. Bridgework is planned to start on Monday March 21 and is estimated to run through March 25.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 689 – Road closing. Motorists should expect delays due to superstructure replacement on Route 689 in Pittsylvania County. Route 689 (Strader Road) will be temporarily closed to thru traffic from Route 649 (Payneton Road), to the intersection of Route 691 (Mill Creek Road). This section of Route 689 will be closed 03/07/2022 – 04/01/2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

