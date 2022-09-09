Menu
luria right to choose is not a shiny object calls kiggans comment dismissive
Politics

Luria: Right to choose is not a ‘shiny object,’ calls Kiggan’s comment ‘dismissive’

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
Elaine Luria

Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans told a Richmond radio host on Thursday that abortion is a “shiny object” that is being used to “distract” voters.

Kiggans is challenging incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria for the Second District congressional seat.

Luria, predictably, pounced on Kiggan’s admission, made on “Richmond Morning News with John Reid” on WRVA.

“Abortion is a deeply personal decision for women in Coastal Virginia and throughout the country. A nurse should know that the right to choose is not a ‘shiny object,’ and Jen Kiggans’ dismissive comments this morning are insulting to women everywhere,” Luria said.

“Jen made clear today that politicians like her should have no place in banning reproductive health care for women, and statements like this are a reminder that Virginians can’t trust her to protect our rights and freedoms. The facts are clear: Jen Kiggans applauded the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped a generation of women of their rights, and she continues to threaten the health and safety of women by allowing politicians to ban abortion in all cases.”

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

