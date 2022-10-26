Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
longwood tabbed to repeat as big south champs by leagues coaches media
Sports

Longwood tabbed to repeat as Big South champs by league’s coaches, media

Chris Graham
Last updated:
longwood basketball
Logo: Longwood Athletics

Reigning Big South champion Longwood was picked to repeat in 2022-2023 with 16 of a possible 20 first-place votes from the league’s coaches and media at the conference’s annual Media Day.

On top of the team honors, Isaiah Wilkins and DeShaun Wade earned spots on the Big South Preseason All-Conference Teams. Wilkins was named to the first team, and Wade was named to the second team, marking the first time the program has had two preseason all-conference selections.

Wilkins is the first player in program history to garner a spot on the Big South Preseason All-Conference First Team. The reigning Big South Tournament MVP averaged 12.7 points per game in 2021-2022.

Wade was Longwood’s top perimeter defender while averaging 11.8 points per game and shooting 44.8 percent from three-point range.

Longwood opens the season at 20th ranked Alabama on Monday, Nov. 7 before traveling to play at George Mason on Friday, Nov. 11.

The home opener is on Sunday, Nov. 13 against Pfeiffer.

Longwood will host the JK54 Classic, sponsored by North Street Press Club, from Nov. 18-20. Over three days, the Lancers will play VMI, Fairleigh Dickinson and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

fascism

Mel Gurtov: Is there a solution to the rise of neo-fascism across the world?
Commentary
lamar jackson

Baltimore Ravens look to build momentum in trip to Tampa Bay to face Bucs
Scott German

Baltimore’s prime time visit Thursday to Raymond James Stadium to face Tampa Bay features two teams currently tied for the lead in their respective divisions.

, , , , , , ,

Best Texas Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 | TX Sports Betting Guide For Astros vs Phillies
Andy Newton

The Houston Astros take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a best-of-seven series and we have you covered with the best Texas sportsbooks for betting on the World Series 2022. Best Texas Sportsbooks For Betting On World Series 2022 These are...

World`x largest automakers-AugustaFreePress.com
, , , ,

Market Cap of World’s Five Largest Automakers Halved in 2022, Ford Suffered the Biggest YTD Drop
Jastra Kranjec
harrisonburg

Harrisonburg: Three arrests made in Monday’s fatal shooting on Community Street
Chris Graham
police

Update: Authorities apprehend man who escaped detention at Eastern State Hospital
Chris Graham
police

Chesterfield County: Two police officers shot responding to call in Broadwater
Chris Graham