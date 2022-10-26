Longwood tabbed to repeat as Big South champs by league’s coaches, media

Reigning Big South champion Longwood was picked to repeat in 2022-2023 with 16 of a possible 20 first-place votes from the league’s coaches and media at the conference’s annual Media Day.

On top of the team honors, Isaiah Wilkins and DeShaun Wade earned spots on the Big South Preseason All-Conference Teams. Wilkins was named to the first team, and Wade was named to the second team, marking the first time the program has had two preseason all-conference selections.

Wilkins is the first player in program history to garner a spot on the Big South Preseason All-Conference First Team. The reigning Big South Tournament MVP averaged 12.7 points per game in 2021-2022.

Wade was Longwood’s top perimeter defender while averaging 11.8 points per game and shooting 44.8 percent from three-point range.

Longwood opens the season at 20th ranked Alabama on Monday, Nov. 7 before traveling to play at George Mason on Friday, Nov. 11.

The home opener is on Sunday, Nov. 13 against Pfeiffer.

Longwood will host the JK54 Classic, sponsored by North Street Press Club, from Nov. 18-20. Over three days, the Lancers will play VMI, Fairleigh Dickinson and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.