Long-term rail plan for Virginia to be discussed in virtual meeting
The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, or DRPT, invites the public to join the conversation on the Virginia Statewide Rail Plan.
A virtual meeting will be held on Sept. 27 from 6-7 p.m.
DRPT will share their long-term rail plan for Virginia with participants, and you will have the opportunity to share your thoughts.
The Virginia Statewide Rail Plan for 2022 will provide long-term guidance for Virginia’s transportation leadership to ensure that the Commonwealth’s rail needs for people, communities, and commerce are addressed, policies for future rail investments are consistent, the public is educated on current rail issues, and that rail transportation continues to be a safe, economical, and environmentally friendly mode choice. This project is projected to end in 2022.
Some of the projects featured will include:
- Six Year Improvement Program – Includes grant-funded projects for freight and passenger improvements to the rail network.
- VPRA Passenger Rail Program – includes Transforming Rail in Virginia projects throughout the Commonwealth.
To register for the virtual public meeting, click here.
For questions, email [email protected]