Liberty picks up road win at Kennesaw State

Published Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, 11:36 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty got back to its winning ways Monday night at the KSU Convocation Center, defeating Kennesaw State 65-50.

Liberty improves to 15-7 overall and 6-1 in the conference while Kennesaw State drops to 9-12 and 4-4 in the ASUN.

Both teams hit a scoring draught within the first 10 minutes of the game that lasted over three minutes. Liberty would end up shooting the ball exceptionally in the first half, shooting 48 percent from the field dishing out nine assists off 12 made field goals. Liberty’s starting frontcourt of Shiloh Robinson (eight points) and Kyle Rode (11 points) led the way for Liberty as the Flames went into the break with a 36-21 lead.

Liberty continued to stay hot to open the half, going on a 7-2 run within the first three minutes of the half as Liberty held a 20-point lead (43-23) which was the Flames largest lead at the time. Brody Peebles got things going on offense in the second half, scoring six points in less than six minutes midway through the half. Liberty was in rhythm all throughout the second half, shooting 59 percent in the final half as the Flames came away with the 65-50 victory.

Postgame: Liberty coach Ritchie McKay

“I felt like our guys responded great to a loss against a really good Jacksonville State game. I thought we were mentally prepared and had a real intentionality on both ends of the floor against a really good Kennesaw State team. We knew the challenges that the Owls presented and we responded accordingly. Really pleased with the balance in our attack on the offensive end and we are halfway through a tough stretch.”