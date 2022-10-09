Menu
liberty football flames improve to 5 1 with convincing 42 24 win at umass
Sports

Liberty Football: Flames improve to 5-1 with convincing 42-24 win at UMass

Sports Desk
Last updated:

liberty basketballLiberty exploded for 21 points in the second quarter to open up a close game en route to a 42-24 win over UMass Saturday afternoon at McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

With the win, Liberty’s third in a row, the 5-1 Flames move within a win of becoming bowl eligible for the fourth-consecutive season.

Liberty outgained UMass on the afternoon, 453-233, jumpstarting the offense after finishing the first quarter with 87 yards on 16 plays.

The Flames missed crossing the 200-yard rushing threshold for the third time this season by six yards, finishing the game with 194 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Johnathan Bennett led Liberty’s passing attack, completing 9-of-18 passing attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Nate Hampton followed, completing 3-of-5 attempts for 76 yards.

Liberty’s ground game was led by Dae Dae Hunter, who carried the ball 17 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. Shedro Louis finished the night with a career-high three rushing touchdowns, carrying the ball nine times for 50 yards.

Demario Douglas posted his fifth career 100-yard game and second of the season, leading Liberty’s receivers with four catches for 134 yards and a touchdown.

Javon Scruggs paced Liberty’s defensive effort, finishing the game with seven stops, including a 12-yard sack. Liberty, who came into the game ranked No. 9 in the country in sacks (3.40 per game), ended the day with a season-best six sacks.

Sports Desk

