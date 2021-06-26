Last chance to nominate your working canine for Farm Dog of the Year

Published Saturday, Jun. 26, 2021, 4:53 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Don’t miss the chance to enter your hard-working canine in the 2022 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest. The deadline to submit nominations is July 2.

Now in its fourth year, American Farm Bureau Federation’s competition recognizes the many ways canine companions support farmers and ranchers as they produce food for families across America.

Interested owners are invited to submit nominations including photos, written responses to questions and optional video clips. Dogs will be judged based on their playfulness, obedience and helpfulness to farmers and their families. Eligibility guidelines and submission requirements can be found at fb.org/land/fdoty.

Farm dog owners must be Farm Bureau members to enter dogs in the competition. Prospective applicants can learn more about becoming a Virginia Farm Bureau member at vafb.com/membership-at-work/membership.

The contest is sponsored by Purina, and the grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and a year’s worth of Purina dry dog food. The winning dog also will be recognized at the AFBF annual convention in January 2022, and be featured in a professionally produced video.

Up to four regional runners-up each will receive $1,000 in prize money.