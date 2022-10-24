King George: FBI steps up investigation into Sept. 15 armed bank robbery

The FBI Richmond Field Office and the King George County Sheriff’s Office are stepping up their investigation of the Sept. 15 robbery of the InFirst Federal Credit Union in King George

An armed male subject entered the bank, approached the teller and passed a note demanding money. Once the teller complied with his demands, the subject exited the bank and departed in a white sedan.

The subject is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old with gray hair. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a faded green t-shirt and blue jeans.

This individual should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information to help identify this person, please contact the FBI Richmond Field Office at (804) 261-1044 or send tips to tips.FBI.gov. Calls may also be directed to Detective’s Peltola or Furlong with the King George County Sheriff’s Office at 540/775-2184 or 540/775-8497 respectively.