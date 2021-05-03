Kidney stones and enlarged prostate: Safe treatment options to promote healthy aging

As we get older, our physical performance and health diminish. And one of the key health issues in the elderly is the bladder.

The bladder can become less elastic with age. This results in the need to urinate more often. The weakening of the pelvic floor muscles and bladder muscles also makes it difficult to empty the bladder completely or causing you to lose bladder control. In addition, elders have a reduced thirst sensation. Not hydrating enough paired with the frequent need to urinate eventually results in kidney stones.

Meanwhile, older men also experience inflamed or enlarged prostate. In fact, up to 90% of elderly men ages 80 and at least half of all men ages between 51 and 60 have (BPH) benign prostatic hyperplasia. This can further cause difficulty in emptying the bladder and worsen kidney stones.

Procedures to treat kidney stones and BPH

To remove kidney stones, surgical procedures are often prescribed by urologists.

The most common procedures are PCNL (percutaneous nephrolithotomy) and ESWL (extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy). Both surgical procedures may cause serious health problems, especially in elderly adults. Some of these problems may arise immediately after surgery while others can arise in the future.

In short term, both PCNL and ESWL can cause severe infection and bleeding. In the long term, both procedures can damage your kidney tissues and cause chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure, and other issues due to unwanted damage of the adjacent organs.

For BPH, standard medical therapy can be risky. In general, various medications are prescribed for men suffering from BPH and all of them have some serious complications and side effects.

5-alpha-reductase inhibitors: Medications like Finasteride and Dutasteride, Propecia, Proscar, and Avodart may cause irreversible side effects such as testicle pain, depression, diabetes, and impotence.

Alpha-blockers: Alpha-blockers like Flomax can cause weakness, impotence, and retrograde ejaculation. In addition, an article in the Canadian journal revealed that alpha-blockers also have a higher risk of ischemic stroke in the initiation phase.

Combination therapy: Uses a combination of drugs and medication for BPH. The most common side effects include constipation, headache, hypertension, and even UTI.

Surgical Procedures: A number of minimally invasive surgeries such as TURP (transurethral resection of the prostate) are also available for the treatment of BPH. However, these procedures can lead to depression and impotence.

Therapeutic device for treating kidney stones and BPH

Dr. Allen’s Therapeutic Device features supporting apparel like a belt with one or more supporting pockets to place one or more thermoelements. This design allows you to apply the thermoelements directly to the skin in the projection of the affected organs.

Thermo-balancing therapy has been confirmed by a decade of successful work and reliable medical data from clinically controlled studies.

So, how does it work?

The thermoelements accumulate and store the emitted body temperature and maintaining constant temperature while worn on the body.

This can help in improving the affected prostrate and in relieving urinary symptoms. Meanwhile, the treatment is said to be successful at dissolving kidney stones that range from 6mm – 5cm in size.

In addition, no other complications and side effects were experienced by patients during the treatment.

Advantage of home treatment amidst the pandemic

The use of Dr. Allen’s Thermo-balancing device at home can help in avoiding a visit to the hospital. Therefore, it helps in minimizing contact with people and less likely of contracting and the transmission of the virus.

Story by Cyndy Lane

