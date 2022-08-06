James Wood stars in FredNats debut
James Wood enjoyed a stellar FredNats debut on Friday night, going 4-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base. The FredNats fell in 10 innings by a final of 10-9 to the Wood Ducks.
Wood, who joined the team after the Washington Nationals acquired him in the Juan Soto trade, was a star. He started in center field and drove home the team’s first run with a single in the third before launching his 11th overall home run this season in the 5th. The Rockville, MD native had 10 home runs with the California League’s Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres A affiliate) before joining the Nationals organization.
Down East built a 6-0 lead after two innings vs. Fredericksburg starter Karlo Seijas. The squad methodically chipped away at the deficit though, using homers by Wood and JT Arruda to build an 8-7 lead in the eighth. Arruda also finished with three RBI.
Singles in the 8th and 10th from Zion Bannister helped the Wood Ducks earn a walkoff win and even the series at two games apiece. Damian Mendoza (3-1) earned the win while Riggs Threadgill (6-2) took the loss.
The FredNats are now 56-43 overall and 23-10 in the second half. Fredericksburg leads the Carolina League North Division by 7.0 games over Down East.
The series in Kinston continues tomorrow at 5 pm. RHP Jackson Rutledge will get the start for the FredNats.