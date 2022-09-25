Hurts goes for 340 yards and three TDs: Eagles dominate Commanders, 24-8

A promising start to the season has been erased in two weeks for the Washington Commanders.

After losing to the Detroit Lions last week, Washington (1-2) was dominated on Sunday at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in their NFC East opener.

Washington trailed 24-0 at the break and got a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was a nightmare performance overall for Ron Rivera’s team.

Why the Eagles won

Because of Jalen Hurts. The quarterback is turning into a superstar, and he looked great against the Commanders. He went 22-for-35 for 340 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also connected with DeVonta Smith eight times for 169 yards and a touchdown, while also getting A.J. Brown his first touchdown with the team. He was so efficient, he spread the ball around well and did not force anything.

Why the Commanders lost

Because Carson Wentz wasn’t ready. He went 25-for-43 for 211 yards, and that was mainly due to some garbage yards in the second half when the game was already over. His accuracy was off, he was rattled early, and his offensive line didn’t do him any favors.

Game-changing moment

Smith scored a touchdown on fourth down to end the first half with no time on the clock, giving the Eagles the 24-0 advantage that they would never come close to giving up. But it gave them all the momentum they needed to coast in the second half.

Player of the game

It’s Smith. His 169 passing yards are a career-high, he had catches of 45 yards and 44 yards, and he made some tough catches along the sideline. He caught 8 of his 12 targets.

Key statistic

Washington averaged 3.2 yards per play on the night, nearly half of what Philly achieved with their 5.9

What’s next

The Eagles host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. Washington place the Dallas Cowboys at the same time.