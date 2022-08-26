Hopewell woman dies when driver runs through stop sign, T-bones vehicle
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road (Route 106) and Wayside Road (Route 607) in Charles City County on Tuesday at 1:09 a.m.
A 2010 Ford Focus was traveling west on Wayside Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign and could not avoid striking a 2002 Ford Explorer in the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road, causing the Explorer to overturn.
The driver of the Explorer, Abbigail Catherine Breeding, 27, of Hopewell, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries on the scene.
The driver of the Focus was wearing a seatbelt, suffered serious injury, and was transported to the hospital. Charges are pending at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.