hokies in the nfl how virginia tech football alums fared in week 6 action
Sports

Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums fared in Week 6 action

Roger Gonzalez
Last updated:
virginia tech lane stadium
Photo courtesy Virginia Tech Athletics.

Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more.

With players on 15 active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable Hokies like Kyle Fuller and Logan Thomas are dealing with injuries, plenty have been in prominent roles for big-time NFL franchises.

Here’s a look at how the Hokies in the NFL did for Week 6.

Arizona Cardinals

  • Lecitus Smith: Did not play in Week 6. Played 16 percent of the special team snaps in Week 5.

Baltimore Ravens

  • Chuck Clark: The safety started in the Ravens’ 24-20 loss at the New York Giants. He had six tackles and a fumble recovery on the day.
  • Kyle Fuller: Injured reserve

Buffalo Bills

  • Tremaine Edmunds: The star linebacker started for the Buffalo Bills in their impressive 24-20 win at the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded 10 total tackles in the game and played every defensive snap.
  • Tim Settle: Played 25 percent of the defensive stats in the win over the Chiefs and 26 percent of the special teams snaps. Did not record tackle.

Carolina Panthers

  • Amare Barno: Did not play in the 24-10 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.
  • Raheem Blackshear: Had one kick return for 24 yards.

Chicago Bears

  • Khalil Herbert: Despite the return of David Montgomery, Hebert continues to prove his worth. In the 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, he had seven carries for 75 yards.

Cleveland Browns

  • Wyatt Teller: The star offensive lineman played just 15 snaps in the 38-15 loss to the Patriots, coming out with a hamstring injury in the second quarter.
  • Brock Hoffman: Practice squad

Denver Broncos

  • Dalton Keene: Practice squad

Detroit Lions

  • James Mitchell: The tight end and his team were off this week thanks to their bye week. They play at Dallas on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers

  • Yoshua Nijman: Played four snaps on offense and three on special teams in the surprising 27-10 loss at home to the New York Jets.
  • Luke Tenuta: Did not play.

Indianapolis Colts

  • Brandon Facyson: Had one tackle on 24 snaps as the Colts beat the Jaguars 34-27.

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Divine Deablo: The Raiders were on a bye in Week 6. He did have 10 tackles in their last game, a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minnesota Vikings

  • Christian Darrisaw: As the Vikings moved to 5-1 on the season, the Petersburg native played every offensive snap in the 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins.

New York Giants

  • Tyrod Taylor: The quarterback did not play in the win over his former team, the Ravens.

New York Jets

  • Duane Brown: The veteran offensive lineman played all 55 offensive snaps in the win at Lambeau over the Packers. At 37 years of age, the former first-round pick still has some gas left in the tank.

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Terrell Edmunds: In what was one of the big upsets of the weekend, the Steelers beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 20-18. Edmunds played every defensive snap, all 72 of them, recording 10 total tackles and one for a loss.

Tennessee Titans

  • Caleb Farley: The Titans were off in Week 6 but will play the Colts on Sunday.

Washington Commanders

  • Kendall Fuller: In the win over the Bears, Fuller had five solo tackles.
  • Joey Slye: He played a big role in the 12-7 win in Chicago, going 2-for-3 on field goals to help guide his team to victory.
  • Logan Thomas: The Lynchburg native has been dealing with an injury and did not play in weeks five or six.

Roger Gonzalez is freelancer for Augusta Free Press. A native of Connecticut that grew up in Charlottesville, he is a graduate of Virginia Tech. He currently is a sportswriter with CBS Sports and has written for The Daily Progress, The Roanoke Times and other newspapers before getting into the digital sports journalism world.

