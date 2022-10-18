Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums fared in Week 6 action

Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more.

With players on 15 active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable Hokies like Kyle Fuller and Logan Thomas are dealing with injuries, plenty have been in prominent roles for big-time NFL franchises.

Here’s a look at how the Hokies in the NFL did for Week 6.

Arizona Cardinals

Lecitus Smith: Did not play in Week 6. Played 16 percent of the special team snaps in Week 5.

Baltimore Ravens

Chuck Clark: The safety started in the Ravens’ 24-20 loss at the New York Giants. He had six tackles and a fumble recovery on the day.

Kyle Fuller: Injured reserve

Buffalo Bills

Tremaine Edmunds: The star linebacker started for the Buffalo Bills in their impressive 24-20 win at the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded 10 total tackles in the game and played every defensive snap.

Tim Settle: Played 25 percent of the defensive stats in the win over the Chiefs and 26 percent of the special teams snaps. Did not record tackle.

Carolina Panthers

Amare Barno: Did not play in the 24-10 loss at the Los Angeles Rams.

Raheem Blackshear: Had one kick return for 24 yards.

Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert: Despite the return of David Montgomery, Hebert continues to prove his worth. In the 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, he had seven carries for 75 yards.

Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller: The star offensive lineman played just 15 snaps in the 38-15 loss to the Patriots, coming out with a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

Brock Hoffman: Practice squad

Denver Broncos

Dalton Keene: Practice squad

Detroit Lions

James Mitchell: The tight end and his team were off this week thanks to their bye week. They play at Dallas on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers

Yoshua Nijman: Played four snaps on offense and three on special teams in the surprising 27-10 loss at home to the New York Jets.

Luke Tenuta: Did not play.

Indianapolis Colts

Brandon Facyson: Had one tackle on 24 snaps as the Colts beat the Jaguars 34-27.

Las Vegas Raiders

Divine Deablo: The Raiders were on a bye in Week 6. He did have 10 tackles in their last game, a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw: As the Vikings moved to 5-1 on the season, the Petersburg native played every offensive snap in the 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins.

New York Giants

Tyrod Taylor: The quarterback did not play in the win over his former team, the Ravens.

New York Jets

Duane Brown: The veteran offensive lineman played all 55 offensive snaps in the win at Lambeau over the Packers. At 37 years of age, the former first-round pick still has some gas left in the tank.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Terrell Edmunds: In what was one of the big upsets of the weekend, the Steelers beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, 20-18. Edmunds played every defensive snap, all 72 of them, recording 10 total tackles and one for a loss.

Tennessee Titans

Caleb Farley: The Titans were off in Week 6 but will play the Colts on Sunday.

Washington Commanders