Hokes in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums did in Week 9

Virginia Tech Football has a rich history of players in the NFL from the days of Bruce Smith to the more recent times with students like Tremaine Edmunds, Christian Darrisaw and more.

With plenty of players on active NFL rosters, seeing Hokies play on Sunday is nothing new. While some memorable Hokies are dealing with injuries, we’ve seen the emergence of rookie tight end James Mitchell with the Detroit Lions, while Raheem Blackshear is also making quite the impact with the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s a look at how the Hokies in the NFL did for Week 9

Top performers

Carolina Panthers

Amare Barno: In Carolina’s 42-21 loss at the Bengals, he only played 12 snaps but had an impact. He finished with a sack, three tackles and a QB hit in what was by far his best game of the season.

Raheem Blackshear: He had his best game of the season as well, rushing the ball five times for 13 yards, but he also scored a rushing touchdown, caught four passes for 40 yards, and he had two kick returns for 88 total yards.

Detroit Lions

James Mitchell: Another Hokie that had his best performance of the season. He had a career-high two catches and eight yards, but he also scored his first receiving touchdown of his professional career in the 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers.

The rest

Arizona Cardinals

Lecitus Smith: Played 54 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps in the Cardinals’ 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Baltimore Ravens

Chuck Clark: A quiet game in the 27-13 win at New Orleans on Monday night. He had his lowest tackle total of the season with one.

Kyle Fuller: Injured reserve

Buffalo Bills

Tremaine Edmunds: The star linebacker started for the Buffalo Bills in the surprising 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. He finished with 11 total tackles and played all 60 defensive snaps.

Tim Settle: Did not play due to injury.

Chicago Bears

Khalil Herbert: It was a fairly quiet game for him in what was a high-scoring affair in the 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins. He had seven carries for 23 yards and one kick return for 30 yards.

Cleveland Browns

Wyatt Teller: The star offensive lineman missed the game due to injury.

Brock Hoffman: Practice squad

Denver Broncos

Dalton Keene: Practice squad

Green Bay Packers

Yoshua Nijman: Started in the 15-9 loss at the Detroit Lions, playing all 74 offensive snaps.

Luke Tenuta: Did not play.

Indianapolis Colts

Brandon Facyson: Had one tackle and played 25 snaps in the 26-3 loss at the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders

Divine Deablo: Has been placed on injured due to injuring his forearm on the second snap of Sunday’s game.

Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw: The Vikings beat the Washington Commanders, and Darrisaw played all 66 snaps on the offensive line and five snaps on special teams.

New York Giants

Tyrod Taylor: On a bye week.

New York Jets

Duane Brown: The veteran started and played well in the Jets’ impressive 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Terrell Edmunds: Bye week.

Tennessee Titans

Caleb Farley: The Titans won 17-10 over the Texans, but he played just nine snaps on special teams.

Washington Commanders