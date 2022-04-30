Hermitage Homecoming: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Waltons

Hermitage Roanoke is hosting Hermitage Homecoming: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Waltons and an unveiling of a Virginia LOVEworks sign on June 3-4.

Michael Learned, a four-time Emmy Award winner and best known for her role as Olivia Walton on The Waltons television series, will be the special guest for the weekend.

The festivities begin on June 3 when Learned will unveil a new Virginia Tourism Corporation LOVEworks sign being installed on Hermitage Roanoke’s front lawn, making it the first retirement community in Virginia with an official “LOVE” sign.

Hermitage Roanoke, a Continuing Care Retirement Community and a part of Pinnacle Living, partnered with seniors from Burton Center for Arts & Technology to create a 6-by-30-foot LOVEworks sign that is unique to the retirement community. The sign will feature elements dedicated to the history of the Casselwold Mansion and Roanoke, Virginia.

On Saturday June 4, Hermitage Roanoke will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the television series The Waltons, a long-running CBS series about a Depression-era family living in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, with a cookout, live music, and a meet-and-greet with Learned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The meet-and-greet with Learned, as well as a ticket for the cookout on the patio costs $10 and will be available for purchase at the event. Photos with Learned will also be available for purchase.

All proceeds from Hermitage Homecoming will benefit the Adult Care Center of Roanoke Valley, a program committed to providing compassionate and stimulating daytime care for dependent adults. Hermitage Roanoke’s goal is to raise $5,000 for the program.

The June 3-4 weekend will also be a kickoff to Hermitage Roanoke’s Flower and Garden Month.

