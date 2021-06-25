Harding, Bergstrom tapped to lead Virginia Bankers Association
The Virginia Bankers Association elected new officers for its 2021-2022 board of directors during their virtual annual meeting this week.
The VBA is honored to have the following individuals serve as officers of its board of directors:
- Chairman: Leton L. Harding, Jr., chairman, president & CEO, Powell Valley National Bank, Jonesville
- Chairman-Elect: Christopher W. Bergstrom, president & CEO, John Marshall Bank, Reston
- Immediate Past Chairman: John C. Asbury, president & CEO, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., Richmond
Additionally, the following bankers were elected to the VBA Board of Directors:
- Richard M. Adams, Jr., president | United Bankshares, Inc., Washington, DC
- David P. Boyle, president & CEO | Burke & Herbert Bank, Alexandria
- John J. Brough, CEO | Chain Bridge Bank, NA, McLean
- Thomas F. Cherry, president & CEO | C&F Bank, Toano
- Steven A. DeLuca, vice president | Capital One, Richmond
- Aubrey H. Hall, III, president & CEO | First National Bank, Altavista
- Scott C. Harvard, CEO & director | First Bank, Virginia, Winchester
- Richard J. Holland, Jr., chairman | Famers Bank, Windsor
- Brandon C. Lorey, president & CEO | Bank of Clarke County, Berryville
- Daniel J. O’Neill, Jr., regional president, Virginia East | Truist Bank, Richmond
- Brad E. Schwartz, SEVP & chief operating officer | TowneBank, Suffolk
- Linda L. Stanley, Charlottesville President; SVP & Market Executive, Greater VA | Bank of America, Charlottesville
- Robert F. Shuford, Jr., chairman, president & CEO | Old Point Financial Corporation, Hampton
- Maria P. Tedesco, president | Atlantic Union Bank, Richmond
- Joseph J. Thomas, president & CEO | Freedom Bank of Virginia, Fairfax
- Janet N. Tope, region president, Virginia East | Wells Fargo, Richmond
- Litz H. Van Dyke, CEO | Carter Bank & Trust, Martinsville