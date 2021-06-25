first bank  

Harding, Bergstrom tapped to lead Virginia Bankers Association

Published Friday, Jun. 25, 2021, 4:09 pm

Virginia Bankers AssociationThe Virginia Bankers Association elected new officers for its 2021-2022 board of directors during their virtual annual meeting this week.

The VBA is honored to have the following individuals serve as officers of its board of directors:

  • Chairman: Leton L. Harding, Jr., chairman, president & CEO, Powell Valley National Bank, Jonesville
  • Chairman-Elect: Christopher W. Bergstrom, president & CEO, John Marshall Bank, Reston
  • Immediate Past Chairman: John C. Asbury, president & CEO, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., Richmond

Additionally, the following bankers were elected to the VBA Board of Directors:

  • Richard M. Adams, Jr., president | United Bankshares, Inc., Washington, DC
  • David P. Boyle, president & CEO | Burke & Herbert Bank, Alexandria
  • John J. Brough, CEO | Chain Bridge Bank, NA, McLean
  • Thomas F. Cherry, president & CEO | C&F Bank, Toano
  • Steven A. DeLuca, vice president | Capital One, Richmond
  • Aubrey H. Hall, III, president & CEO | First National Bank, Altavista
  • Scott C. Harvard, CEO & director | First Bank, Virginia, Winchester
  • Richard J. Holland, Jr., chairman | Famers Bank, Windsor
  • Brandon C. Lorey, president & CEO | Bank of Clarke County, Berryville
  • Daniel J. O’Neill, Jr., regional president, Virginia East | Truist Bank, Richmond
  • Brad E. Schwartz, SEVP & chief operating officer | TowneBank, Suffolk
  • Linda L. Stanley, Charlottesville President; SVP & Market Executive, Greater VA | Bank of America, Charlottesville
  • Robert F. Shuford, Jr., chairman, president & CEO | Old Point Financial Corporation, Hampton
  • Maria P. Tedesco, president | Atlantic Union Bank, Richmond
  • Joseph J. Thomas, president & CEO | Freedom Bank of Virginia, Fairfax
  • Janet N. Tope, region president, Virginia East | Wells Fargo, Richmond
  • Litz H. Van Dyke, CEO | Carter Bank & Trust, Martinsville

