Grayson earns sixth win of season for Norfolk Tides, extends scoreless streak to 20.2 innings
The Norfolk Tides (70-69) shut out the Charlotte Knights (54-85), 9-0, on Friday at Harbor Park.
The Tides have now won 16 of their last 20 games and have won seven straight games this season vs. the Knights. They have clinched the six-game series and have won five in a row, their season long.
Norfolk scored three runs right in the first inning. The first run scored on an error, followed by a two-run home run by Brett Phillips to make it 3-0. Two more runs scored for the Tides in the second when Jordan Westburg hit an RBI single, followed by an RBI fielder’s choice by Colton Cowser to make it 5-0.
The Tides would score two more runs in the fourth when Westburg blasted his 17th home run of the season. It was a two-run shot to make it 7-0. The final runs of the game for the Tides scored in the fifth when Jonathan Arauz knocked a two-run double, bringing the final score to 9-0.
Grayson Rodriguez had a strong outing in his first game back with the Tides since June 1. He tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out four. In doing so, he extended his scoreless innings streak to 20.2. Beau Sulser followed him with three scoreless innings and struck out three. Nick Vespi finished the game, keeping his season ERA at 0.00.
Game five of the six-game series is set for tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. The Tides will throw LHP Bruce Zimmermann (5-2, 3.58), while RHP Scott Blewett (0-0, 20.25) is scheduled to start for Charlotte.