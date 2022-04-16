Grassroots racing to return to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway

In the midst of revitalizing historic North Wilkesboro Speedway, Speedway Motorsports will bring grassroots racing back to the famed .625-mile short track in August and October of 2022, officials announced today at a press conference at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Produced by XR Events, Racetrack Revival will be a multi-week grassroots racing event featuring multiple series on the current North Wilkesboro asphalt in August. Then, following removal of the pavement, Racetrack Revival will return for several weeks in October on dirt before a repave takes place in 2023.

“As we begin the process of bringing North Wilkesboro Speedway back to life, this is a great opportunity for the historic short track to host grassroots racing and allow our team to learn more about what needs to be done before a grand re-opening in the future,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “Our vision is to revive this venue into a multi-use entertainment facility, but racing will always be the core product. We know fans and competitors will enjoy ‘kicking the tires’ alongside us with some live competition this year as we begin renovations.”

Speedway Motorsports is working with Wilkes County and North Carolina state officials to utilize an $18 million American Rescue Plan budget allocation earmarked for infrastructure improvements at the nearly 75-year-old facility.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for competitors and short track race fans to experience North Wilkesboro Speedway one more time on the old asphalt and then on dirt as it first began,” said XR Events CEO Barry Braun. “We have a lot of work to do with sanctioning bodies and competitors to get ready for August, but we’re committed to producing an event that both fans and racers will remember for a lifetime.”

Racetrack Revival is expected to include Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Pro Late Models, Limited Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Late Model Stocks and Hornets in August on pavement. Series expected to compete on dirt in October include Super Late Models, 410 Sprint Cars, Big Block Modifieds, Street Stocks, Open Wheel Modifieds, 602 Crate Late Models, 604 Crate Late Models, Stock Cars and Hornets.

Competitors can register at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com. Complete schedules and final participating series as determined will be listed on the website.

XR Events has produced grassroots race events at several Speedway Motorsports venues, including Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway and Bristol Motor Speedway. The company will also produce the upcoming May 10-14 Colossal 100 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Tickets

Fans who purchased souvenirs at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com and signed up for the “Join The Movement” email list will receive an email offer for the first opportunity to buy tickets to Racetrack Revival at 9:00 a.m. ET on Monday, April 18.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com.

