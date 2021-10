Good Health podcast: Tips for what to do on marathon day

Published Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, 6:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Siobhan Statuta from UVA Orthopedics shares tips for how to get yourself through your first marathon. We also hear about an effort at ACAC to link physical and mental health, and talk local running with Mark Lorenzoni.