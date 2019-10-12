Golf: Gao continues to lead UVA at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

UVA junior WeiWei Gao (Cebu City, Philippines) shot 1-under 71 and continues to top the Cavaliers at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. Gao’s two-day total of 4-under 140 has him in 19th place heading into Sunday’s final round.

Virginia is in 14th place with a two-day total of 7-over 583, including a second-round score of 3-over 291. Host East Tennessee State grabbed the lead after 36-holes at 26-under 550. Tennessee is two shots back in second place.

Gao was one of two Hoos to shoot 71 during the second round. Sophomore David Morgan (Naples, Fla.) also posted that score and is in 69th place at 5-over 149. He is one shot behind teammates – senior Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) and sophomore Jack Montague (Manakin-Sabot, Va.) – who are tied for 62nd place at 148. Orischak had a second-round score of 72 while Montague shot 77. Sophomore Sam Jung shot 78 and is in 79th place at 154.

Senior Christopher White (Garden City, N.Y.), who is competing as an individual, shot 72 to move up to 55th place at 3-over 147.

UVA is paired with Villanova and VCU during the final round. Those teams will tee off starting at 8:30 a.m. from the 10th tee.