Give input on VDOT study reviewing portions of South Main Street in Harrisonburg

The public is invited to participate in an online survey on a transportation study assessing potential improvements on Route 11 between Pleasant Valley Road and Mosby Road in Harrisonburg.

The survey is available through March 3 being conducted by VDOT, the City of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Participants will be polled on their use and concerns related to the corridor as it is configured today, then asked to rate the study team’s recommendations.

The focus of this study is to assess historical crashes on Route 11 and identify ways to improve safety. Access management is being reviewed along with multimodal accessibility needs for pedestrian, bike, and transit access. The study seeks to recommend solutions where appropriate to improve upon these needs, which were identified in the Virginia Statewide Transportation Plan, VTrans: www.vtrans.org.

The survey is available in English, Spanish and Arabic at the links below:

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more about this study by visiting

vaprojectpipeline.org/studies/staunton/st01-11-south-main-street.asp.

Study materials include a presentation and executive summary, as well as an online survey available through March 3, 2022.

Community input received through this survey will help the study team further refine and finalize potential improvements. The study partners may consider the recommendations for possible advancement through future local, regional, state and federal transportation funding programs.

This study is being conducted as part of a new program, Project Pipeline, created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB). Project Pipeline is a performance-based planning program to identify cost-effective solutions to multimodal transportation needs in Virginia. Through this planning process, projects and solutions may be considered for funding through programs including SMART SCALE (www.smartscale.org), revenue sharing, interstate funding, and others.

Project Pipeline is led by Virginia’s Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, in collaboration with VDOT and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation.

The Commonwealth is partnering with the City of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Metropolitan Planning Organization, to develop targeted improvements that minimize community impacts and address priority needs in a cost-effective way. The final plan will provide a multimodal investment strategy that can be used to seek and secure funding.

VDOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact VDOT Civil Rights at 540-292-3040.