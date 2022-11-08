George Mason hangs around, ultimately falls in season opener at #15 Auburn, 70-52

George Mason fought back from a big early deficit to get the game back into single digits midway through the second half, but #15 Auburn pulled away late to post a 70-52 win on Monday.

The difference in the contest came in two key areas. Auburn grabbed 22 offensive rebounds to hold a +15 (25-10) edge in second-chance points.

The Tigers also turned 19 Mason turnovers into 21 points.

“We knew exactly what it was. Our ball security and defensive rebounding are our No. 1 areas we need to improve upon as a program,” Mason head coach Kim English said. “We wanted to test it out against the best right off the bat. We need to keep improving and keep getting better. This is a humbling experience for our group. We will get better, but the consistency of their pressure and the continuity of their group just overwhelmed us.”

Junior Ronald Polite III led the Green & Gold with team highs in points (10, 2-of-4 3FG) and assists (4) while grabbing four rebounds and committing just two turnovers in 30 minutes of action. It marked the first time in his career he’s led the Patriots in scoring.

Graduate student Victor Bailey Jr. added nine points and five rebounds in his Mason debut, while senior Josh Oduro added eight points and four rebounds.

Mason limited Auburn to just 33.8 percent (24-71) from the floor and a paltry 16 percent (4-25) from three-point range. The Patriots made seven three-pointers but were just 14-of-36 (.389) from 2-point range.

The Patriots host 2022 Big South Champion Longwood Friday for the Patriots’ home opener inside EagleBank Arena.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Lancers are picked first in the 2022-23 Big South preseason poll.